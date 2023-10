Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is a cost to bring the University of Hawaii football team to the top level. However, I don’t see that in reality.

The powers that be are hoping for better results with substandard investments in the football program. If we are not going to fully make a real commitment to the program and invest what is required, the glory day will not return, ever.

It would be better to join the Division 2 schools since our ability to recruit matches that level. The boys we have locally, even if they’re not at the very top of the class, would challenge for championships. Then I would be willing to pay to come back and bring my entire family.

There is no shame in not being at the top level. But it’s shameful to see us get hammered by teams we should be competitive with (“Unhappy homecoming,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 29).

The state needs to stop misspending our hard-earned income and invest in the football program. Its success will bring much honor, attention and revenue to the state. Enough, already; do it right or don’t do it at all.

Solomon Robello

Kunia

