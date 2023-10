Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This Halloween evening will largely belong to keiki, who carry on the Oct. 31 tradition of trick-or-treating with frightful or delightful costumes to inspire an exchange of candy. Read more

This Halloween evening will largely belong to keiki, who carry on the Oct. 31 tradition of trick-or-treating with frightful or delightful costumes to inspire an exchange of candy.

The Honolulu Police Department urges families to ensure that keiki under 12 trick-or-treat with adult supervision, and walk with a buddy if older. Pedestrian safety is also important, and both walkers and drivers must stay alert and follow rules of the road. Limit walking after dark, and use a flashlight if needed. Stay fire-safe, too: Keep decorations away from flames and heat sources, and don’t leave candles unattended inside those pumpkins.