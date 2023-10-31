comscore All that and a plate of chips | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
All that and a plate of chips

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 a.m.
  • Ahi nachos from MW Restaurant. (Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta)
  • Tator Tot Nachos from The HALL By BeerLab HI. (Photo by Lawrence Tabudlo)
  • Poke nachos from Poke on Da Run. (Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta)
  • House nachos from Margaritas Hawaii. (Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta)
  • Duke's Nachos from Duke's Waikiki. (Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta)
  • Chili Nachos from Big City Diner. (Photo courtesy Big City Diner)

National Nachos Day (Nov. 6) pays homage to a snack that’s especially popular at sporting events. Whether you’re a nachos purist or prefer the loaded versions, check out these crunchy options. Read more

