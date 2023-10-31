All that and a plate of chips
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 11:26 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Ahi nachos from MW Restaurant. (Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta)
Tator Tot Nachos from The HALL By BeerLab HI. (Photo by Lawrence Tabudlo)
Poke nachos from Poke on Da Run. (Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta)
House nachos from Margaritas Hawaii. (Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta)
Duke's Nachos from Duke's Waikiki. (Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta)
-
Chili Nachos from Big City Diner. (Photo courtesy Big City Diner)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree