All that and a plate of chips

National Nachos Day (Nov. 6) pays homage to a snack that’s especially popular at sporting events. Whether you’re a nachos purist or prefer the loaded versions, check out these crunchy options:

MW Restaurant

MW Restaurant (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 201) offers Hawaii Regional Cuisine with exquisite desserts in a contemporary setting.

Popular appetizers include unagi butterfish arancini, crabcakes and ahi nachos. The latter features wonton chips, ahi and avocado salsa.

Call 808-955-6505 or visit mwrestaurant.com.

Poke on Da Run

If you love poke nachos, you have to check out the Poke on Da Run food truck. The truck has two poke flavors — spicy ahi (mayo and special seasonings) and kamikaze (shoyu, oyster and special sauce).

Its poke nachos feature 1 pound of poke over fried wonton chips. If you want something loaded, go for the Mauka to Makai Nachos, which feature fried wonton chips topped with a half pound of poke and kalua pig.

You can usually find the biz at Geiger Community Park in the afternoons, but follow the business on Instagram (@poke_on_da_run) for updates.

Margaritas Hawaii

Located in the 808 Center, Margaritas Hawaii (808 Sheridan St. Ste. 111) is known for its Taco Tuesday special — which includes an all-day happy hour — and margarita flights.

Its house nachos are a popular appetizer and feature corn chips topped with melted queso, black beans, pico de gallo and cilantro. Take your nachos to the next level by adding carnitas, sour cream, jalapeños and guacamole for an additional charge.

Call 808-330-6880 or visit margaritashawaii.com.

The HALL by Beer Lab HI

It’s no surprise that The HALL by Beer Lab HI (98-1005 Moanalua Road Ste. 884) offers a menu of mouthwatering dishes that are designed to pair nicely with what’s on tap. Shareable plates include crispy lechon, kalbi, gochujang chili con carne fries and tater tot nachos. The latter is a crowd favorite and features cheese, homemade pickled jalapeños, bacon, pico de gallo and cilantro crema on a pile of tots.

Call 808-762-0027 or visit beerlabhi.com/pearlridge.

Big City Diner

Big City Diner’s (various locations) chili nachos is one of its most popular appetizers. It features tricolored tortilla chips topped with the eatery’s signature chili, shredded Jack and cheddar cheeses, chopped tomatoes, sweet onions, roasted corn, green onions and sliced black olives. These nachos are served with fresh salsa, cilantro and a buttermilk dip.

Visit bigcitydinerhawaii.com.

Duke’s Waikiki

An iconic Oahu establishment, Duke’s Waikiki (2335 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 116) is famous for its tiki vibe and beachfront location.

The famous Duke’s Nachos comprises black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and Colby-Jack cheese. If you want a meatier option, add kalua pork or chicken for an additional charge.

Call 808-922-2268 or visit dukeswaikiki.com.