Celebrating the big 5-0

Jose’s Mexican Cafe & Cantina is celebrating its 50th birthday this month. Brothers Fred, Richard “Dick” and Mark Martinez opened the restaurant in November 1973, featuring recipes based on their mother’s home cooking on the menu.

Jose’s invites customers, former staff members, and friends to come and commemorate this momentous occasion. The eatery will showcase anniversary specials all month long. Be sure to also enjoy popular items, including its taco salad, fried beef tacos, chicken enchiladas, Big Kahuna burrito and chile relleno.

Located at its original location in Kaimuki (1134 Koko Head Ave.), Jose’s Mexican Cafe & Cantina is open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

Call 808-732-1833 or visit joseshonolulu.com.

Spice up your life

Hawaii holds its first Kimchi Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at Makiki District Park Field (1527 Keeaumoku St.). The event celebrates the establishment of Kimchi Day by the state of Hawaii and marks the 120th anniversary of Korean immigration to Hawaii. Attendees may enjoy all things kimchi with food booths, tasting, demonstrations, contests and more, followed by a concert performed by I-Sinfonietta, a string orchestra from Incheon, Korea.

Food vendors will be offering a variety of kimchi dishes, including fried rice, loco moco, Korean pancake, mandoo, stew, kim bap and more. There will also be four different types of kimchi sold at the festival, direct from Korea; a kimchi sampling tent; and two kimchi demonstrations, where guests can learn how to make a famous Korean dish.

For more info, call 808-393-1671 or email tukah808@gmail.com, or visit hawaiihanin.org.

For goodness ‘sake’

Richard Geoffroy, former chef de cave of Dom Pérignon, collaborates with Margotto Hawaii for the debut of his new endeavor, IWA Sake of Japan. Margotto Hawaii will host IWA’s inaugural culinary pairing journey with a special dinner at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 that will feature white Alba truffles, several IWA Sake pairings, a Dom Pérignon toast and a performance by Hawaii Symphony Orchestra.

Dinner consists of a 12-course degustation prepared by Hawaii executive chef Yohei Yagishita and sushi chef Angie of Tsukimaki, paired with IWA 5 – Assemblages 3, the current release, as well as Assemblages 2 and 1, which will be flown in from Japan. Select courses will be accompanied by decadent shaves of the winter white Tartufo di Alba. A glass of 1999 Château Rieussec Sauternes with shaves of winter white truffle will conclude the evening in honor of Geoffroy’s distinguished career. Each attendee will receive a bottle of IWA 5 – Assemblage 3, which is included in the price of the dinner.

The dinner is exclusive to 30 guests for $500 per person. For more information, visit margotto-hawaii.com.

‘Go fish’

Alii Fish Market (2320 S. King St. Ste. H) recently opened in Honolulu. The biz showcases ingredients from farmers and local businesses — including Aloun Farms, Mari’s Gardens and Sumida Farm — in its poke bowls.

Poke, which is made from auction-fresh fish, can be ordered a la carte or as poke bowl sets. Choose from options like Kampachi Kanpai (Kona kampachi yuzu poke with soy truffled ikura), Sinigang Sling (tamarind ginger poke with fresh fish trio, Thai herbs and chilies), Da Alii (ahi limu poke, Olakai limu and lomi tomatoes served with uala coconut salad) and Chinatown Crawl (ginger scallion au poke served with smoked char siu pork belly with bao bun, hoisin, scallions and cilantro). Smoked meats like galbi jjim-style braised beef and kiawe smoked short rib pipikaula are also available.

The biz is currently open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Learn more online at aliifishmarket.com or by calling 808-892-1299.