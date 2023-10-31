Hearty, healthy eats

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to tasty, plant-based plates, look no further than Earth Aloha Eats. The business, which started on Maui in 2019, recently opened a franchise on Oahu.

“My husband and I took over a small little food cart and rebranded and revamped the menu,” says business owner Danielle Golesh. “We now have expanded to three locations and are now franchising. We are known for our delicious plant-based noms and our vibe. Our team loves to joke around and have a good time, all while spreading the message of love, compassion and peace.”

With the motto “Eat Kind + Feel Good,” the business was inspired when Golesh started a zero-waste brand called Earth Aloha.

“To us, that means we are saying, ‘Hi, Mother Earth, we hear you and we see you; we are doing our part to make a difference,” she says.

The menu comprises dishes like Greek Aloha Plate ($16.95) — three housemade falafels and house tzatziki sauce served with hummus, mixed greens, brown rice, rainbow coleslaw and a warmed pita — Aloha Burger ($16.95) and teriyaki fries ($12.95). The latter features extra-crispy french fries topped with house-marinated vegan chicken, house teriyaki and tzatziki sauces, chopped onions, cilantro and a lime wedge.

“The Aloha Burger has housemade chipotle mayo, ketchup, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce, melty vegan cheese and a Beyond Burger (patty) on a freshly toasted bun,” Golesh says. “Wash everything down with our beautiful Hawaiian Sunset ($5.95), which combines the flavors of our amazing lemonade and epic iced hibiscus.”

For more updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@earthalohaeats).

“We are so grateful to be on the island of Oahu after being displaced by the Lahaina fires,” she says. “Everyone on Oahu has been open and loving, and we are so excited to be part of the community here.”

Earth Aloha Eats

1958 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu (Oahu location)

808-298-2884

earthalohaeats.com

How to order: In person or online

How to pay: Cash and credit cards accepted