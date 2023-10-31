Look on the Sunny side of life

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I couldn’t help but think of the Sesame Street theme song as we drove to Sunny Days along Monsarrat Avenue for brunch, specifically its housemade pancakes. Read more

Sunny day(s), sweepin’ the clouds away; on my way to where the air is sweet. I couldn’t help but think of the Sesame Street theme song as we drove to Sunny Days along Monsarrat Avenue for brunch, specifically its housemade pancakes.

There’s parking fronting the shops, but it gets packed, especially on the weekends. So, your next best option is street parking. If you’re lucky enough to snag a spot in the lot, be warned that the stalls are narrow. I felt judged and anxious while trying to reverse park in front of the restaurant. However, it’s impossible to be distraught when dining inside at Sunny Days (there’s also small outdoor tables), so my mood quickly changed. The interior is decorated with vibrant surf-inspired trinkets and wood furnishings, and the staff is friendly and welcoming.

The menu features a little over a dozen items, a good thing when you’re hungry and don’t have the energy to pore through dish after dish. Yet, I still found it hard to choose. I wanted something filling and savory, but I always wanted to indulge in something sweet. So, I got the loco moco ($20), my husband got the eggs Benedict ($20), and we shared a Caesar salad ($13) and Nutella banana pancake ($18).

The loco moco was good, featuring all the right flavors of the local classic: salty gravy, savory patty, creamy egg yolk and soft but not-too-watery rice. However, I wish it were more food. The problem could be me, as I know that I eat a lot. And by a lot, I mean, nearly twice as much as my husband does. I’ve always had a hefty appetite, but since being pregnant and giving birth, it’s ramped into overdrive. So the singular loco moco wasn’t enough for me. My husband was full after his eggs Benedict and a bite of the pancake, which was great news because I could finish the Nutella banana concoction myself. Or so I thought.

Sunny Days’ pancakes are not your average pancakes. Each serving consists of just one, but the sheer size and thickness seem formidable. Thankfully, the restaurant’s variety is fluffy — similar to a souffle pancake but with a bit more substance — so you don’t feel heavy after eating it. Halfway through the pancake and its accompanying sweets, and I was finally getting full. I got a takeout box to savor it later, but that was the wrong choice. It doesn’t hold up well after being refrigerated; it’s best enjoyed fresh.

I normally don’t splurge on drinks, but the iced matcha latte ($7) was calling my name. The bitter, earthy matcha flavor springs forth, so if you’re not a fan, this isn’t the drink for you to try. Me, though? I’d absolutely get this again. It comes in a cute mason jar that beautifully shows off the green amidst the cream. Very aesthetically pleasing, very Instagram-worthy. There are also coffees, other tea varieties, juices and sodas available as well.

Looking at the remnants of our spread, we realized we didn’t need to order the Caesar salad because our meals already came with a small side salad with house dressing. More than enough to make the meal feel a little “healthier.” Next time, I’ll likely try a different entrée (the smoked salmon caught my eye), but we will still split a pancake — aka I’ll eat 7/8 of it and my husband will take a couple of bites just to “try” — because it’s just that good.

Hopefully by that time, I’ll get better at reverse parking. But if not, the pancakes will make my troubles go away, at least for a little while.

Sunny Days

3045 Monsarrat Ave.

Ste. 6, Honolulu

808-367-0059

sunnydays-cafe-hanafru.com

Instagram: @sunnydays_monsarratave

Hours: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fridays-Wednesdays; closed Thursdays

Food: 3/5

Price: $$

Ambiance: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Parking: Small lot out front or street parking

Nicole Monton is the managing editor of Crave and contributing editor for Kaka‘ako VERT magazine. Follow her on social media (@nicmonton).