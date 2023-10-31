Barbers Point air crew assists with cyclone aid in Vanuatu
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:03 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO
The U.S. Coast Guard was on-scene Thursday to provide assistance and support to the island nation of Vanuatu following the devastating impact of Tropical Cyclone Lola.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree