Barbers Point air crew assists with cyclone aid in Vanuatu

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
    The U.S. Coast Guard was on-scene Thursday to provide assistance and support to the island nation of Vanuatu following the devastating impact of Tropical Cyclone Lola.

A U.S. Coast Guard air crew based out Air Station Barbers Point on Oahu was flying over the Pacific monitoring fisheries last week when it was redirected to provide assistance in the island nation of Vanuatu in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Lola. Read more

