Case to host town hall meeting for veterans

U.S. Rep. Ed Case on Saturday will host a community meeting in Honolulu focused on veterans issues.

In a statement released Monday, Case said that “as a member of the House Appropriations Committee, responsible for all federal discretionary funding including programs and serv­ices for our nation’s veterans, I look forward to the opportunity to share my work in our nation’s capitol in Washington, DC, as well as to hear directly any concerns or issues from our veterans, who number around 112,000 in Hawai‘i.”

According to a media release from his office, Case will share the details of the current version of the appropriations measure for the Department of Veterans Affairs passed by the House of Representatives, which allocated almost $300 billion for the agency.

Other topics on the agenda are veterans mental health and suicide prevention and challenges facing Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander veterans. There will also be an update on construction of the Daniel K. Akaka Clinic in Kalaeloa and the Daniel K. Akaka Veterans Home in Kapolei, both of which are nearing completion.

The town hall will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday Keehi Lagoon Memorial, Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Memorial Hall, 2685 North Nimitz Highway.