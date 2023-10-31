Hawaii tourism drops, with recovery expected in 2024
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:10 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Honolua Surf Co. manager Jasmine Pentecostes, left, helped visitor Dianna Ottoboni at the store Monday.
October 30, 2023 CTY Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@
STARADVERTISER.CO
Honolua Surf Co. manager, Jasmine Pentecostes, left, with visitor Dianna Ottoboni. The sluggish return of visitors to Maui after the August wildfires and to the state from North America caused September arrivals and spending numbers statewide to drop year-over-year for the second month in a row.