Kokua Line: Get I get both Medicare and Medicaid?

Question: I got a strange call offering to save me money by applying for Medicaid along with my Medicare. Asked nosy questions, like whether I have more than one insurance or more than one income. Told him to send me a form. Can someone have Medicare and Medicaid? Is there a scam going on?

Answer: It is possible for certain people to qualify for both Medicare and Medi­c­aid, but beware any unsolicited phone call, because scammers often use fake promises of government-­funded health care as their come-on. Fraud experts say to hang up on such calls and not to give out personal information. Neither Medicare nor Medicaid makes unsoli­cited calls as you described, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Rather than asking the unsolicited caller to mail you information, which supplies or confirms information about you (your mailing address) but does not verify their identity, you can research eligibility yourself, using verified contacts.

Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people 65 or older, certain people under 65 with disabilities, and people of any age with end-stage renal disease or ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease). Medicaid is a joint federal and state health insurance program for people with low income and few other financial resources who also meet other requirements.

“Some people qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid and are called ‘dual eligibles.’ If you have Medicare and full Medicaid coverage, most of your health care costs are likely covered,” according to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Medicare patients who also have full Medicaid may get coverage for services that Medicare doesn’t cover or partially covers, such as nursing home care, personal care, transportation to medical services, home- and community-based services, and dental, vision and hearing services, it says. Read more at 808ne.ws/3Mnao2U.

For free, local guidance to help you maximize benefits as you navigate Medicare and Medicaid, contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, known as SHIP. Review information on the website at hawaiiship.org, or call 808-586-7299 or 888-875-9229. SHIP is administered by the state Department of Health’s Executive Office on Aging.

You can also find detailed information on medicare.gov and medicaid.gov, the federal websites for these programs, and medquest. hawaii.gov, the state Department of Human Serv­ices’ website for Hawaii Medicaid, which is called Med-QUEST.

As for scams, Hawaii’s Senior Medicare Patrol helps kupuna “prevent, detect and report Medicare fraud, errors and abuse.” If you think you’ve been scammed, go to smphawaii.org or call 808-586-7281 or 800-296-9422.

Q: The city announced that it will be hiring more ocean lifeguards. How much does that pay?

A: Starting pay for a water safety officer is $24.10 an hour, according to the website for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. For information about ocean lifeguard tryout dates; employment requirements, including physical performance tests; pay; and benefits, go to the EMS website, emergencyservices.honolulu.gov and click on a link for the Ocean Safety division.

Mahalo

About two months ago, while walking my two dogs near the Kapahulu laundromat, I tripped and fell and was unable to get up. A small group of people came out, and only one person, without any hesitation, called out to me from across the street that she was coming to help. This kind and caring angel picked me up and even offered to drive me home. I declined the offer, saying I live close by, although I was in pain. It turned out I had a fractured pelvis and torn ligament, and am still recovering. I wish wonderful blessings for this beautiful lady! When I am able, I will try to find this angel. — A reader

