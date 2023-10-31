comscore Kokua Line: Get I get both Medicare and Medicaid? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Get I get both Medicare and Medicaid?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

Question: I got a strange call offering to save me money by applying for Medicaid along with my Medicare. Asked nosy questions, like whether I have more than one insurance or more than one income. Told him to send me a form. Can someone have Medicare and Medicaid? Is there a scam going on? Read more

