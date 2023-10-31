comscore Maui police release Lahaina body camera footage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Maui police release Lahaina body camera footage

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Maui police on Oct. 30 released body-worn camera footage of the Aug. 8 evacuation of Lahaina residents.

  • COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT Camera footage released Monday by the Maui Police Department shows a view of Honoapiilani Highway and Fleming Road on Aug. 8.

    COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Camera footage released Monday by the Maui Police Department shows a view of Honoapiilani Highway and Fleming Road on Aug. 8.

  • IMAGES COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT Body-worn camera footage released Monday by the Maui Police Department shows officers responding in Lahaina on Aug. 8 at Hookahua Street, above.

    IMAGES COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Body-worn camera footage released Monday by the Maui Police Department shows officers responding in Lahaina on Aug. 8 at Hookahua Street, above.

  • IMAGES COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT Body-worn camera footage released Monday by the Maui Police Department shows officers responding in Lahaina on Aug. 8 at Kanakea Loop, at top.

    IMAGES COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Body-worn camera footage released Monday by the Maui Police Department shows officers responding in Lahaina on Aug. 8 at Kanakea Loop, at top.

Maui police officers went house to house, walked seniors down flights of stairs and drove through the streets pleading with people to evacuate on the day a firestorm burned down Lahaina, killing at least 99 and leaving more than 7,000 people homeless. Read more

Previous Story
Case to host town hall meeting for veterans

Scroll Up