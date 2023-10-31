Maui police release Lahaina body camera footage
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 1 a.m.
VIDEO COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT
Maui police on Oct. 30 released body-worn camera footage of the Aug. 8 evacuation of Lahaina residents.
COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT
Camera footage released Monday by the Maui Police Department shows a view of Honoapiilani Highway and Fleming Road on Aug. 8.
IMAGES COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT
Body-worn camera footage released Monday by the Maui Police Department shows officers responding in Lahaina on Aug. 8 at Hookahua Street, above.
IMAGES COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT
Body-worn camera footage released Monday by the Maui Police Department shows officers responding in Lahaina on Aug. 8 at Kanakea Loop, at top.
