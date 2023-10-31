comscore Mililani Mauka fire destroys 160 acres | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mililani Mauka fire destroys 160 acres

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  COURTESY CYNTHIA MCARTHUR Smoke rose above the mountains Monday in this photo taken from the Mililani town side, makai of the freeway in an area called 16 Acres.

    COURTESY CYNTHIA MCARTHUR

    Smoke rose above the mountains Monday in this photo taken from the Mililani town side, makai of the freeway in an area called 16 Acres.

  COURTESY CYNTHIA MCARTHUR Cynthia McArthur shared a photo of a blackened fern frond that was part of the debris "raining down in Mililani" on Monday from the Mililani Mauka fire.

    COURTESY CYNTHIA MCARTHUR

    Cynthia McArthur shared a photo of a blackened fern frond that was part of the debris “raining down in Mililani” on Monday from the Mililani Mauka fire.

Perched in the hills above Mililani Mauka on her 128-acre estate, with a 6,000-square-foot home, lychee farm and native flora, Sharon Geary was on constant watch Monday as smoke billowed up from a wildland fire she estimated was less than a mile east-­northeast of her home. Read more

