Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Gil Negrin has joined the Windward office as an independent agent. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty, Negrin was a Realtor at Locations. He has a 22-year career in residential real estate.

Carlsmith Ball LLP has appointed Stephanie M. Chen as of counsel in the firm’s Maui office. Chen has 13 years’ experience in a wide variety of areas including contracts, business and corporate work, real property and administrative law matters. Most recently, Chen was a deputy corporation counsel on Maui in the Counseling and Drafting Division. Previously, she was the lead author of a Hawaii quiet title and partition law primer published by Ka Huli Ao Center for Excellence in Native Hawaiian Law at the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaii at Manoa.

