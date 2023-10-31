comscore Lang named Big West Setter of the Week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Lang named Big West Setter of the Week

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

Hawaii women’s volleyball setter Kate Lang earned her ninth career Big West Conference Setter of the Week award, winning it for the sixth time this season. Read more

