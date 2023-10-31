Lang named Big West Setter of the Week

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii women’s volleyball setter Kate Lang earned her ninth career Big West Conference Setter of the Week award, winning it for the sixth time this season.

Lang led the Rainbow Wahine to two sweeps on the road last week, with 64 total assists, an average of 10.67 per set. Along with fellow setter Jackie Matias, Lang led the Wahine offense to a .345 hitting percentage, with an average of 15.17 kills per set.

Lang finished with 37 assists in a 25-17, 25-19, 25-12 sweep of Cal State Northridge. She committed just one error in 67 attempts for a .552 setting percentage. UH hit a combined .367 with 44 kills.

She added 27 assists at Cal State Bakersfield and helped the Rainbow Wahine to a .327 hitting percentage. Nine Wahine hitters finished with at least one kill as Hawaii won its season-best fifth straight match.

Lang leads the Big West with 852 total assists — 10.39 assists per set. UH leads the conference with 12.94 assists per set (No. 15 in NCAA) and 13.84 kills per set (No. 19 in NCAA).