Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – October 31, 2023 Today Updated 9:35 p.m.

Calendar

Today

AIR RIFLERY

Hawaii Army National Guard/HHSAA State Championships, 8:30 a.m. (boys followed by girls) at Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

GOLF

College men: Kapolei Invitational, first round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I girls: Playoff, if necessary

OIA girls: Division I Tournament. Fifth place, Kahuku/Kalaheo winner vs. Leilehua/Kalani winner, 5:30 p.m. Third place, Roosevelt/Mililani loser vs. Kapolei/Moanalua loser, to follow. Matches at Waipahu.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: exhibition, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

College men: Kapolei Invitational, second round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course.

SOCCER

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific. Men at 4:30 p.m.; Women at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA girls: Division I Tournament. Final, Roosevelt/Mililani winner vs. Kapolei/Moanalua winner, to follow D-II final, at McKinley.

OIA girls: Division II Tournament. Final, Waipahu vs. Waialua, 5:30 p.m. at McKinley. Third place, Castle vs. Kailua, 3:30 p.m. at Farrington. (Might not be played)

VOLLEYBALL

PACwest women

Chaminade def. Westmont 25-21, 25-23, 25-22

OIA girls

Division I Semifinals

Moanalua def. Kapolei 24-26, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 15-7

Division I Consolation Bracket

Kalani def. Leilehua 25-17, 25-23, 25-12