Letter: Fog lights can be hazard for other drivers at night

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am now seeing more motorists using their vehicles’ fog lights while driving at night. There appears to be no restrictions or enforcement of this potentially dangerous practice. Read more

I am now seeing more motorists using their vehicles’ fog lights while driving at night. There appears to be no restrictions or enforcement of this potentially dangerous practice.

Especially for older folks, it can be blinding to drive past oncoming vehicles with their fog lights on, especially during rainy nights or past trucks with fog lights high off the ground. Maybe the Star-Advertiser can publish a poll, asking people if they drive with their fog lights on at night.

For Oahu, there is rarely any fog to justify using one’s fog lights on public roads with oncoming traffic. I can see using fog lights on secluded, narrow and dark roadways, but nowhere else. I wish the Honolulu Police Department could have a law for Oahu prohibiting what is now a more common practice.

Dale Takanishi

Palolo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter