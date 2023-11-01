comscore Letter: Gun owners should step up to protect country | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Gun owners should step up to protect country

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Our thoughts are filled with anxiety and uncertainty these days. We have to worry about pandemics, wars, riots, natural disasters intensified by climate change and global warming, forth-coming food shortages caused by increases in world population, and other problems. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Update West Maui water management

Scroll Up