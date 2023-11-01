Letter: Gun owners should step up to protect country

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Our thoughts are filled with anxiety and uncertainty these days. We have to worry about pandemics, wars, riots, natural disasters intensified by climate change and global warming, forth-coming food shortages caused by increases in world population, and other problems.

It is about time to call for more volunteers: as firefighters, members of the National Guard, Army and Marine Corps. The best pool of volunteers should come from young and middle-age gun owners.

Owning guns is a privilege. But privileges come with responsibilities.

Most gun owners buy guns to protect themselves, their families and their country, so they should sign up to volunteer at least eight to 16 hours a month when they apply for a gun license.

One may never know when we would need the assistance of those volunteers. But when the time comes when we need extra help, the volunteers would be there, ready to give us a helping hand.

Cecilia Graybeal

Alpine, Texas

