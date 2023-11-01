Letter: Help volunteers by organizing donations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mahalo to everyone for their generosity and support in donating clothing, household items, money, volunteer hours and more to our ohana on Maui. Read more

The volunteers were overwhelmed with goods to sort and distribute to those impacted by the wildfires. Many times, it is difficult to get volunteers for any cause, so I would like to offer some in-kind recommendation to those generous givers.

First, sort items before bagging. For example, put clothing for infants, young children, teenagers, women and men, all in separate bags or boxes. The same for household items, such as towels and bedding. Next, label the outside of the bags or boxes.

Your outpouring of support and generosity will help the volunteers get the products out to the families more quickly, with smoother distribution. Mahalo to the volunteers. It must have taken them hours and days to sort through the mountain of in-kindness goods.

Johnnie-Mae L. Perry

Waianae

