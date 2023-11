Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In Hawaii, there are many homeless people; everybody knows this. You go outside and see it on pretty much every street. They might not be the most approachable-looking people, but we don’t need to treat them like the plague.

If you have a few extra dollars, you could buy them some water or some food. Not everyone will have the money for this, but some do.

After all, isn’t this part of the aloha spirit we pride ourselves on?

Connor Furuta

Kakaako

