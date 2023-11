Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A fire in remote, rugged land near Mililani grew from 160 acres to about 300 acres overnight between Monday and Tuesday, requiring tricky containment efforts from the air. Read more

A fire in remote, rugged land near Mililani grew from 160 acres to about 300 acres overnight between Monday and Tuesday, requiring tricky containment efforts from the air.

The fire, on a ridge above Waikakalaua Stream, drew two Honolulu Fire Department helicopters, one state Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) copter, a U.S. Army Blackhawk copter and an Army CH-47 Chinook aircraft for water drops, with DOFAW crews on the ground.

While no structures were threatened, the extensive — and expensive — response is a reminder of the need for preparedness, as fire threats persist in this time of drought.