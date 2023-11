Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lahaina remains off limits, of course, but starting today, West Maui is officially reopened to tourism. It’s a necessary step, sending a clear message that respectful visitors are key to helping the fire-devastated area recover economically.

Visitor bookings are expected to be gradual — not as dynamically robust as industry officials might like — but that should ease fire survivors’ concerns about being abruptly bumped out of their temporary rooms. Adding reassurance is the American Red Cross in Hawaii, which says no one now staying in hotels under its program with the state will be evicted, left without a place to stay.