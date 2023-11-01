comscore Hawaii to receive $23.5M for Kawaihae Harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
911 Report | Hawaii News

Hawaii to receive $23.5M for Kawaihae Harbor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Tuesday that Hawaii will receive $23.5 million to improve Kawaihae Harbor on Hawaii island. Read more

