Hawaii to receive $23.5M for Kawaihae Harbor

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Tuesday that Hawaii will receive $23.5 million to improve Kawaihae Harbor on Hawaii island.

“As West Hawaii continues to grow, its port is critical to keeping goods flowing and its local economy moving,” said Schatz, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Transportation. “This new funding will help improve Kawaihae Harbor so that residents can continue to get the food and supplies they need, while lowering shipping costs for everyone.”

The funding will be used to widen the highway adjacent to the port, pave 10 acres in the cargo yard, build new 80-foot mast lighting to replace lower lighting equipment, install conduits and raised transformer pads for expanded reefer plug-ins, and relocate an office building and a maintenance shed.

Police searching for Maili shooters

Honolulu police are looking for two men who allegedly shot a 36-year-old man early Tuesday morning in Maili.

At about 7:06 a.m. the victim was “shot by unknown males while attempting to flee during what appears to be an attempted robbery,” according to Honolulu police.

The 36-year-old sustained nonlife-threatening injuries. The pair fled the area prior to police arriving and are unknown to investigators, according to police.

HPD opened an attempted second-degree murder investigation.

According to sources, the 36-year-old man returned home after an early morning round of errands when he was confronted by two masked men who wanted a bag he was carrying.

The men shot at the 36-year-old, hitting him in the hand, before leaving the scene.