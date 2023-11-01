Jewish temple in Nuuanu beefs up security

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The largest Jewish temple in Hawaii is trying to raise $50,000 to pay for armed guards and enhanced security in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack in Israel.

Due to the war in the Holy Land and “heightened antisemitism and acts of antisemitic violence around the world,” Temple Emanu-­ El, which counts 200 family units as members, is increasing security at its Nuuanu location on Pali Highway.

Heightened security will protect services, the temple’s school and special events, according to an email sent Monday to supporters.

Cris Borden, 51, president of the temple’s board of trustees, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in an interview that there have been no direct threats, but “some concerning voicemails” have been received.

“The increased security … came about with the rise of anti-semitism globally and the uncertainty it brings to the Jewish community,” said Borden, who declined to detail the temple’s specific security posture. “We’ve substantially increased the security at the temple and that includes armed security and other measures.”

Borden said temple officials have been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and, through security contacts, Honolulu police.

“FBI Honolulu is engaged with Temple Emanu-El and other community leaders within our area of responsibility,” Steven Merrill, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Honolulu Division, told the Star-Advertiser. “While there is still no known threat to our communities in Hawaii, the FBI continues to monitor threats in the United States and overseas.”

The FBI encourages the public to immediately report anything suspicious to the FBI at 808-566-4300 or tips.fbi.gov.

“We are in contact with our federal and state counterparts and continue to remain vigilant and monitor what is happening globally,” Michelle Yu, an HPD spokesperson, told the Star-­Advertiser.

In Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Congress that Hamas’ rampage inside Israel could inspire violence in the U.S.

Wray told lawmakers that multiple foreign extremist groups have called for attacks against Americans and the West in recent weeks.

“We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate years ago,” Wray said, using an acronym for the Islamic State group.

In his testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Wray gave his most detailed and ominous assessment of potential threats to the U.S. since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli soldiers and civilians.

His reference to the Islamic State, a reminder of when the FBI scrambled to disrupt hastily developed plots of violence by people inspired by the group’s ascendancy, underscores the bureau’s concerns that the current conflict in the Middle East could create a similarly dangerous dynamic.

Though the FBI isn’t tracking an “organized threat” inside the United States, law enforcement is concerned about the potential of attacks by individuals or small groups, as occurred during the rise of the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq a decade ago.

The bureau has already seen an increase in attacks on overseas military bases and expects cyberattacks targeting American infrastructure to get worse as the conflict expands, he said.

“It is a time to be concerned. We are in a dangerous period,” Wray said. “We shouldn’t stop going out but we should be vigilant.”

Wray cited sobering statistics in his response, saying that Jewish people make up 2.4% of the U.S. population but are the targets of about 60% of religious-­based hate crimes. “That should be jarring to everyone,” he said.

For Temple Emanu-El members who “can’t or don’t feel comfortable attending” services in person, a paid Vimeo account and technology support personnel will enable members to participate in services virtually, the temple said in its news release.

The fundraising plea notes that private security guards cost $100 per hour per person. Special Honolulu police officers with a police vehicle run about $60 an hour per person.

The Vimeo streaming account costs $1,000 a year, and to keep up the personnel to manage technology for events runs between $30 and $100 per hour.

Donations are being accepted at shaloha.com/donate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.