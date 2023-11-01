comscore Jewish temple in Nuuanu beefs up security | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jewish temple in Nuuanu beefs up security

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on threats to the homeland.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on threats to the homeland.

  Temple Emanu-El exterior at 2550 Pali Hwy.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2017

    Temple Emanu-El exterior at 2550 Pali Hwy.

The largest Jewish temple in Hawaii is trying to raise $50,000 to pay for armed guards and enhanced security in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack in Israel. Read more

