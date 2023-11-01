Lahaina fire survivors cite financial help, housing as greatest needs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lahaina wildfire survivors cited financial recovery and permanent housing as their greatest needs, according to a recent survey by the state Department of Health.

Two months after the Aug. 8 fires, more than half of households are still living in temporary housing such as hotels or doubled up with family or friends, and yet most have opted to stay on Maui despite the challenges of finding permanent housing.

Some are also suffering from mental and physical health issues, although most feel they have access to care.

DOH spoke to 228 randomly selected households by phone for the “Maui Wildfires Public Health Rapid Needs Assessment Report” in early October. The goal was to better understand the needs as well as physical and mental health impacts of survivors.

“The needs assessment provided a critical opportunity for the affected communities to voice current needs and concerns,” said state Deputy Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan in a news release. “We thank all participants for their time and mana‘o. We connected 64 households with services during the assessment and are now working with response partners to address identified issues as recovery work continues.”

Roughly a quarter of households surveyed, 26%, cited financial recovery as the greatest need, followed by 24% that cited permanent housing as the greatest need. Nine percent cited employment as the greatest need.

Respondents applied to an average of four assistance programs, mostly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross and People’s Fund of Maui. Half of households surveyed reported being denied by at least one assistance program.

Households that experienced barriers when signing up to receive disaster assistance cited eligibility criteria, challenges navigating the process or long wait times as issues, along with documentation challenges and technical difficulties.

Prior to the wildfires, 54% surveyed said they rented their home, while 37% of respondents said they owned their home. The self-­reported homeownership is well below the state average of 59.2%.

As of Oct. 11 more than a third lived in a noncongregate shelter such as a hotel, while nearly a quarter doubled up with family or friends, with others in rentals. After the wildfires, only 12% reported that they still lived in their owned home.

Many households also reported moving multiple times since the wildfires.

Despite these challenges, most have opted to stay on Maui. Most, 78%, reported no household members having left Maui since the wildfires, while 8% had some who moved to another island and 14% had some that left the state.

Mental well-being

Many survivors are coping but reported suffering from impaired sleep or increased anxiety and stress, which in turn affected physical well-being.

Of those surveyed, 68% reported that all or some household members were having difficulty sleeping since the wildfires, while 72% reported at least one household member experiencing nervousness, anxiety or depression in the two weeks before the assessment was conducted.

Forty-one percent of respondents reported a decline in a household member’s health.

Other health concerns include respiratory issues related to smoke inhalation, and feeling unwell due to lifestyle changes, including dietary changes or a decline in physical activity. Some of this may be due to the lack of access to cooking facilities or a loss of appetite.

However, 82% of surveyed households felt they could access medical care if needed, and 80% reported knowing where to seek mental health services if needed.

Those who could not access medical care listed lack of health insurance, distance from services and difficulty accessing care after leaving the island or state as reasons.

Mental health is a growing concern and need among Lahaina survivors. Twenty-­two percent of households reported their mental health and well-being as poor or very poor, compared with 14% that rated their physical health and well-being as poor or very poor.

After the wildfires, 28% of respondents said at least one household member sought mental health support, compared with 18% before the wildfires.

When asked what else needed to be addressed, respondents listed the safety of West Maui, pet accommodations, government transparency and accountability, transportation, loss of business, and future fire prevention as concerns.

One of the objectives of the survey was to link households to available serv­ices, according to DOH.

A total of 94 follow-up referrals were made for a range of services, from behavioral health to dental services, financial help, and food and transportation assistance.

The department found the pool of respondents from an initial list of applicants for federal assistance.

Of the 565 households contacted by phone, 228 completed the voluntary questionnaire between Oct. 9 and 11.

ASSESSMENT’S KEY FINDINGS

>> 72% percent reported at least one household member experiencing nervousness, anxiety or depression two weeks prior to the assessment.

>> 68% reported that all or some household members were having difficulty sleeping since the wildfires.

>> 64% experienced barriers when signing up to receive disaster assistance.

>> 56% are in temporary housing (hotels) or doubled up with family/friends two months after the fires.

>> 41% reported a decline in a household member’s health.

>> 26% said financial recovery, 23% said finding permanent residence, 9% said finding employment was their greatest need.

>> 22% rated their own mental health as poor or very poor.

Source: State Department of Health/Maui Wildfires Rapid Needs Assessment