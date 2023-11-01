Mililani Mauka fire at 300 acres, 40% contained

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Fire Department, on Tuesday at 7:13 a.m., resumed efforts to suppress a wildland fire that ignited in mountainous terrain above Mililani Mauka.

The fire — in a remote area inaccessible to ground units — was 300 acres and 40% contained, HFD said. On Monday night the fire was about 160 acres and 35% contained.

By 4:30 p.m. Tuesday fire officials said the wildland blaze had grown but that airborne fire crews had suspended operations for that evening.

“The fire is approximately 700 acres and is 30% contained,” a HFD news release stated. “HFD’s drone team will conduct a fire watch starting at sundown. HFD will do another air reconnaissance at 7 a.m. tomorrow.”

Meantime, the main portion of the fire continues to move east on the ridge above Waikakalaua Stream.

“The fire is approximately 1 mile from the Mililani Mauka neighborhood,” HFD Capt. Jaimie Song said Tuesday during a noontime news conference. “We have favorable conditions of green fuel and light winds.”

She added there are no evacuation orders in place and no homes that are threatened.

“And no injuries reported,” Song said.

James Ireland, Honolulu Emergency Services Department director, confirmed that two people did suffer from the effects of the wildfire Monday.

“Yesterday we did have two EMS calls for smoke inhalation,” Ireland said at the news conference. “One was a 15-year-old girl at Mililani High School; another was a man in his 50s in the Mililani area. And both were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.”

He noted both people “were quite some distance from the fire, but the winds had carried the smoke in a way that they were affected.”

“As the captain said, we did not have any injuries related to the fire,” Ireland added.

Still, he said “anytime you have a fire, there is a risk of smoke inhalation.”

Ireland cautioned that those living in the Mililani area who have respiratory issues — like asthma — should remain indoors to avoid drifting or lingering smoke.

Meantime, fire officials confirm that several agencies continue to fight this wildland fire from the air.

That includes two HFD helicopters, one Army Black Hawk helicopter, one state Division of Forestry and Wildlife helicopter and one Army CH-47 Chinook aircraft deployed. DOFAW crews are on the ground but in a limited capacity.

“It’s only air operations at this time,” Song said, adding that HFD crews are not fighting the fire on the ground. “It’s steep and dangerous, so it’s inaccessible by foot right now.”

As of midday Tuesday, DOFAW was only staging personnel in the area, she said.

The cause of the fire was not known at this time. “That will have to be investigated,” she added.

HFD recommends that anyone who may be affected by smoke shelter in place or at a place with air conditioning. Anyone experiencing difficulty breathing should call 911 immediately.