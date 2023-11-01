Mililani Mauka fire at 300 acres, 40% contained
- By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
VIDEO COURTESY HAWAII DLNR
Helicopters performed water drops Tuesday to douse the wildland fire above Mililani Mauka. Firefighting efforts continue.
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
A Honolulu Fire Department helicopter dumps water on a mountainous area above Mililani Mauka to control a wildfire.
