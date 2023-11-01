comscore Mililani Mauka fire at 300 acres, 40% contained | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Mililani Mauka fire at 300 acres, 40% contained

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HAWAII DLNR

    Helicopters performed water drops Tuesday to douse the wildland fire above Mililani Mauka. Firefighting efforts continue.

  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES A Honolulu Fire Department helicopter dumps water on a mountainous area above Mililani Mauka to control a wildfire.

    COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

    A Honolulu Fire Department helicopter dumps water on a mountainous area above Mililani Mauka to control a wildfire.

The Honolulu Fire Department, on Tuesday at 7:13 a.m., resumed efforts to suppress a wildland fire that ignited in mountainous terrain above Mililani Mauka. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Sarah Auger and Donovan Koki

Scroll Up