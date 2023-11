Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii design firm G70 has hired Sarah Auger as an architectural designer in its architecture department. Auger previously worked at Cincinnati-­based firm BDE Architecture and Chicago- based MG2 Design Group as an architectural intern. Auger earned her master’s degree in architecture from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and her bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Cincinnati.

Central Pacific Bank has hired Donovan Koki as its new senior vice president and senior credit administrator. Koki has more than 40 years of experience in commercial banking and has worked in Los Angeles and Honolulu for various financial institutions. He also serves on the board of governors for the Go for Broke National Education Center and has also volunteered with Central YMCA of Honolulu, Hope Chapel Mililani and the Japanese American National Museum.

