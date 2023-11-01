Column: Finding solace during unsettling times

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Given widespread, high-stakes global belligerence, the effects of climate change, disruption of resources and growing social divisiveness, these are most unsettling times. I have never thought of myself as alarmist or a pessimist. Rather my effort is to see things as they truly are, to do what I might to be part of the solution and to remain pragmatic. Still, red flags abound.

In a flash, the U.S. military has gone from being deeply engaged in one theater to two, albeit, to date, with few boots on the ground. Aside from its unthinkable human devastation, Russia’s attack on Ukraine has also been a training ground for modern warfare and caused an acceleration in the multitude of global alliances, always with China in mind.

The human tragedy in the Middle East is heartbreaking, and the potential for broad regional conflict is ripe. As a physician, I am overwhelmed by the magnitude of anguish of both mind and body for so many. Our core oath is to care for all those in need.

The American, Japanese and South Korean militaries just conducted their first trilateral aerial exercise following an agreement in 2022 at Camp David. North Korea could easily tie up additional resources in a third theater of conflict.

China’s leadership is under serious pressure following a further consolidation of power, an intractable crisis in its property market, worrisome unemployment among college graduates, a shrinking demographic and the trend for businesses to want to move assets offshore. Shows of force on the part of the Chinese military have become both more aggressive and frequent. China’s leadership might believe that it has no choice but to direct attention away from domestic woes toward “barbarians at the gates” and make a move on Taiwan.

The next U.S. presidential election is soon, and, for the entire world, much depends on the outcome. The chronic crisis in leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives is regrettable. For the U.S. to be in a leadership vacuum while also militarily engaged in two to four theaters is a most worrisome prospect.

The Super El Nino anticipated over the coming months will exacerbate events related to climate change. Natural disasters associated with food, water, shelter and energy security issues not unlike Lahaina could become more widespread. We must do everything possible to prevent another such catastrophe.

During challenging times, of course we must take care of ourselves as best we can, beginning with our health — physical, mental and spiritual. If not, we only add to the fragility of the world we live in. Our greatest strengths, however, are the bonds among us, in partnership, with ohana, in the workplace and the community. These bonds open our hearts, generate a compassionate atmosphere and free up the potential each of us has to contribute to the common good. The most striking finding during my recent service mission to Bhutan was the ubiquitous unity of purpose. During this gripping inflection point, much is beyond our singular abilities, but collectively, we have the potential to rise beyond what ails.

Ira “Kawika” Zunin is a practicing physician and medical director of Manakai o Malama Integrative Healthcare Group and Rehabilitation Center (manakaiomalama.com). Submit questions to info@manakaiomalama.com. His column appears the first Wednesday each month.