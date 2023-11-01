Bryant-Lelei works himself into depleted RB rotation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii running back Nasjzae “Mojo” Bryant-Lelei grew up in Orlando, Fla., but considers a football field to be the happiest place on Earth. Read more

Bryant-Lelei is expected to make a joyful return to the offensive rotation Saturday when the Rainbow Warriors play Nevada in Reno. He has missed four games and most of a fifth because of knee and foot injuries. But Bryant-Lelei took reps at running back on Monday and Tuesday.

“Things haven’t gone as planned this season,” he said, “but I still have time.”

Bryant-Lelei will boost an injury-depleted unit. Running back Derek Boyd’s season ended before it began when he suffered a torn ACL during a player-run practice this summer. Co-captain Tylan Hines, a dual threat as a rusher and receiver, has missed five games because of an ankle ailment. Jordan Johnson entered the transfer portal last week. Solo Vaipulu, a converted guard/center, and Landon Sims, who was a tight end during spring training, split the reps at running back last week.

The Warriors are dead last among 130 FBS teams with an average of 57.1 rushing yards per game.

Bryant-Lelei offers tough and dependable running. Since joining the Warriors in 2021, Bryant-Lelei has averaged 2.8 post-contact yards per rush. Using the high-and-tight “vising” grip, he has not fumbled in 77 career carries.

Bryant-Lelei said he is inspired to prove he is Division I-worthy and to represent his family. Last year, he added Lelei to his surname in tribute to his mother’s Samoan heritage. “Talking to my grandparents, they tried to tune me into who I am,” he said. “I wanted to go back to the base grounds.”

Bryant-Lelei played two seasons for Catawba College, a Division II school in North Carolina. “I felt I was better than D-II,” he said. “I wanted to take that chance, make that jump.”

He reached out to programs across the country. Bo Graham, who was UH’s offensive coordinator at the time, invited Bryant-Lelei to join as a walk-on in 2021.

He had the transferable credits, but not the financial resources. “I was working three jobs to stay afloat,” said Bryant-Lelei, who made protein shakes at the UFC Gym in Kakaako and worked evenings for two security companies.

He said teammates opened their apartments until he was able to afford his own place. “The guys were a big help,” he said. “They knew the situation. They helped when they could.”

Just ahead of the spring semester this year, Bryant-Lelei was awarded a scholarship. Following Dedrick Parson’s graduation, Bryant-Lelei trained with the hope of serving as a complementary back to Hines.

But in the second week of training camp, he suffered an MCL injury. “It was devastating,” he said. “I busted my butt the whole offseason to have a big season this year.”

Through muscle rehabilitation and strength training, he worked his way back to good health. But in the first quarter against San Diego State on Oct. 14, he suffered a foot injury.

‘No surgery,” he said. “I had to push through it. I’m kind of pushing through it now.”

At 5 feet 10, Bryant-Lelei weighed 228 at the start of training camp. He now is down to 213.

“I’m trying to stay healthy,” he said. “I’m trying to stay ‘prayed’ up.”