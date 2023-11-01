comscore UH’s Choi nominated for walk-on award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH’s Choi nominated for walk-on award

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

Hawaii senior defensive lineman Andrew Choi is among 73 individuals nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on. Read more

