UH’s Choi nominated for walk-on award

Hawaii senior defensive lineman Andrew Choi is among 73 individuals nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on.

Choi, a Kaiser graduate, joined the Rainbow Warriors in 2018 as a walk-on linebacker before switching to defensive line.

He was awarded a scholarship in 2022. That season, Choi started seven of the final eight games and finished second in tackles among defensive linemen.

Choi has started every game this season and leads UH’s defensive linemen with 27 tackles.

The award is named after Brandon Burlsworth, a former Arkansas walk-on who became an All-America offensive lineman.

UH men’s golf team tied for 10th at Kapolei

The Hawaii men’s golf team is tied for 10th after shooting a 281 in Tuesday’s first round of the Kapolei Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course.

Hawaii trails leader Florida Gulf Coast by 13 strokes in the 19-team event.

The Warriors’ top golfer is Kolbe Irei, who is tied for 28th after carding a 3-under-par 69. The leader is UC Irvine’s Jason Tang, who is at 65.

Hilo’s Hoke claims weekly defensive honor

Hawaii Hilo libero/defensive specialist Tani Hoke was named the PacWest Defender of the Week on Monday.

Hoke, a Maryknoll graduate, had 43 digs as the Vulcans went 2-1 during the week.

She had 22 digs and a season-high four aces in a five-set victory at Biola on Saturday.