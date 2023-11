Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Leif Fautanu (University), Arizona State: Started at tackle in a 38-27 win over Washington State, helping the Sun Devils accumulate 235 yards on the ground (and 509 total) with only 4 yards lost. Read more

FOOTBALL

>> Darius Muasau (Mililani), UCLA: Was in on five tackles, four solo, in a 28-16 win over Colorado. Four of his tackles came on the first drive, but the defense clamped down after that, allowing the Buffaloes only 242 yards of offense.

>> Duke Clemens (Punahou), UCLA: Started on the offensive line and helped pave the way for 487 yards, 218 of them on the ground, in a 28-16 win over Colorado.

>> Taulia Tagovailoa (Kapolei), Maryland: Threw for 274 yards with three touchdowns in a 33-27 loss to Northwestern. Tagovailoa was sacked six times and fumbled once to go with an interception on the Terrapins’ final drive. Tagovailoa was named a finalist of the William V. Campbell trophy before the game. The award is known as the ‘academic Heisman’ and he carried a 3.61 grade-point average while earning a degree in family science. He is currently working on his master’s degree in African American studies.

>> Marist Liufau (Punahou) and Jordan Botelho (Saint Louis), Notre Dame: They both had a sack in a 58-7 blowout of Pittsburgh. Liufau’s sack was for 9 yards and came in the first quarter, and Botelho got his for 4 yards in the fourth quarter. They were Notre Dame’s only sacks. It was Botelho’s third sack of the season and Liufau has 2 1/2.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oklahoma: Ran for three touchdowns on 64 yards in a 38-33 upset at the hands of Kansas. Gabriel also passed for 171 yards on 14-for-19 efficiency but was the victim of a pick-6.

>> Chevan Cordeiro (Saint Louis), San Jose State: Threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Hawaii.

>> Alaka’i Gilman (Punahou), Stanford: Collected a season-high nine tackles, four of them solo, in a 42-33 loss to Washington. He also broke up a pass for the third time this season.

>> Tevarua Tafiti (Punahou), Stanford: Had six tackles, half of them solo, in a 42-33 loss to Washington. He hit the quarterback twice for the third straight game. He had a rough start with a personal foul on the opening kickoff and a facemask penalty on the second drive but settled down to earn the first forced fumble of his career in the fourth quarter to begin the Cardinal’s comeback.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Nene Hawkins (Le Jardin), Cal State Bakersfield: Dished out 38 assists in a loss at Cal State Bakersfield and then had 25 in a home loss to Hawaii. Hawkins, a freshman, has been in double figures in assists in all 23 of her college matches.

>> Jannie Blake (Kahuku), Eastern Washington: Had the second double-double of her career with 14 assists and 11 digs in a loss to Idaho State. She has been in double figures in assists for seven straight matches.

>> Hana Aina (Moanalua), Jacksonville State: enjoyed season highs of 14 kills and six blocks in a win over Florida International. She hit .414 after hitting .048 against the Panthers the previous night.

>> Jeslyn Spencer (Moanalua), North Carolina Central: Tied her career high with 17 digs with seven kills in a win over Morgan State. She had only five digs two nights later in a loss at Coppin State but buried 11 kills.

>> Kristen McDaniel (‘Iolani), North Carolina State: Dished out 34 assists and had 16 digs in a loss to Duke and then came back to notch 31 assists in a win over North Carolina. It was the first time in 25 years that the Wolfpack beat the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. She moved into third place on the program’s career assists list in the rally-scoring era with 2,730.

>> Tessa Onaga (‘Iolani), Northeastern: Dug up a career-high 23 shots in a loss to the College of Charleston one night after having 12 digs in a win over the same program. She has had double figures in digs in five matches in a row after slumping earlier this month.

>> Kalena Vaivai (King Kekaulike), Oral Roberts: Bounced back from a tough stretch with 42 assists and five blocks in a loss to Kansas City, the sixth time this season she has had more than 40 assists in a match. She had 20 total assists in her previous two matches with two kills on 15 swings. She had four kills on 11 swings against Kansas City.

>> Nive Tuileta (Le Jardin), Santa Clara: Helped the Broncos snap a seven-match losing streak with a career-high 54 assists in a win over Gonzaga and then dished out 46 more in a win over Portland. She is seventh on the program’s career assists list.

>> Siena DeCambra (Baldwin), Louisiana: Registered a double-double with 48 assists and 15 digs in a win over Louisiana-Monroe after dishing out 43 assists in a win over the Warhawks the previous night. It was the fifth time in the past six weeks that she had a double-double.

>> Aysia Miller (Mililani), Maryland Baltimore County: She had her double-double streak end one dig short, so she started another one with 20 assists and 14 digs in a loss to New Hampshire.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri-Kansas City: Had 11 kills and 19 digs in a win over Oral Roberts, her 17th double-double of the season. She picked up the 1,000th kill of her career in the first set.

>> Isha Knight (Kamehameha), Nevada-Las Vegas: Dug up 23 shots and had two aces in a win at Air Force and then had 12 digs in a win at New Mexico two nights later. It was the first time in her career with double-digit digs in successive matches and she had more than 10 in a match only once before.

>> Maui Robins (Kamehameha), Portland: Had 15 kills and 12 digs in a win over San Francisco and 19 kills and nine digs in a loss to Santa Clara to stop her modest streak of double-doubles at two. Her sister, Kili Robins (Kamehameha) had 18 digs in the win over the Dons.

>> Shelby Capllonch (Damien), Utah State: Put down 16 kills on 33 swings with eight digs in a win over Wyoming. The Aggies were unbeaten in October.

>> Marley Roe (Kamehameha), Utah Tech: Dished out 18 assists and her first kill since Sept. 8 in a loss to California Baptist. Roe has been in double figures in assists for five straight matches, previously she had done it back-to-back only once.