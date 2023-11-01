comscore Mid-Pacific, Waiakea juniors shoot way to state air riflery titles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mid-Pacific, Waiakea juniors shoot way to state air riflery titles

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Francis Dela Cruz of Waiakea captured the girls division title with the highest outright point total of the day.

    PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Francis Dela Cruz of Waiakea captured the girls division title with the highest outright point total of the day.

  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Karch Cho-Tupua of Mid-Pacific, with parents Bill and Judy, won the boys division of the Hawaii Army National Guard/HHSAA Sporter Air Riflery State Championships on Tuesday.

    PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Karch Cho-Tupua of Mid-Pacific, with parents Bill and Judy, won the boys division of the Hawaii Army National Guard/HHSAA Sporter Air Riflery State Championships on Tuesday.

The two juniors were fourth-place finishers in their respective leagues, decided underdogs against tough competition at the state level. Read more

Previous Story
Hanalani cross country champion proving to be a wise Saige
Next Story
Television and radio – November 1, 2023

Scroll Up