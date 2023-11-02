Letter: Are we better off now than 4 years ago?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sweet and sour. The vitriol I see in letters to the editor amaze me. And then letters that emphasize being kind to the homeless and to Hamas. Read more

Sweet and sour. The vitriol I see in letters to the editor amaze me. And then letters that emphasize being kind to the homeless and to Hamas.

I would like for us to think about what is good for Hawaii. What makes Hawaii more affordable, healthy and livable?

Our empathy for misfortune is commendable. But can we put some energy into the infrastructure that has created some of our mess? Are we better off as a country today than we were four years ago? Why not?

Our presidential elections will be coming up. Are we better off today? Let’s analyze our “not so well”-being and vote with facts and not just personality. Again — are we better off today?

Peggy Regentine

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter