Letter: Johnson sets example of religious hypocrisy

The Republicans have chosen U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson to lead (“Mike Johnson, staunch conservative from Louisiana, elected House speaker,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 25).

A politician who wants to completely remove a woman’s right to make choices for her body, who wants to target Social Security, who advocates for a stolen election and wants to take funds from the Internal Revenue Service so rich Republican donors can keep their money while paying minimal taxes.

Johnson says he is a strong Christian who will make decisions based on the Bible. Maybe he did not read the part of the Bible about helping the downtrodden. The evangelical supporters of Donald Trump must be very pleased. A perfect example of religious hypocrisy.

Greg Fernandez

Ewa Beach

