comscore Letter: No leadership as fire threatened residents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: No leadership as fire threatened residents

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Everybody has the utmost praise for the men in blue. The videos released to the public on Oct. 30 showed the police doing a wonderful job in trying to get the people out of their residences due to the fire on Aug. 8. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Fog lights can be hazard for other drivers at night

Scroll Up