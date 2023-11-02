Letter: No leadership as fire threatened residents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Everybody has the utmost praise for the men in blue. The videos released to the public on Oct. 30 showed the police doing a wonderful job in trying to get the people out of their residences due to the fire on Aug. 8. But they didn’t show the police blocking the way out of Lahaina when people were trying to get out and who finally had to abandon their cars and jump into the harbor.

I don’t fault the police officers. I fault our so-called leaders on Maui and leaders of the state. No leadership to guide the people out of this disaster.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

