Letter: Waikiki shoreline study should include more

The Adapt Waikiki 2050 plan shows much promise in alerting Hawaii to encroaching sea water dangers to hotels as well as to beaches (“Waikiki climate change study underway, city says,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 30).

I hope a facet of the study includes climatic weather changes, which include seasonal temperature changes over time and potential hurricane season alert studies.

Planners also need to study how Amsterdam’s success with barriers and dams has kept that city’s rising sea levels away from that city for many years now.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

