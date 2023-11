Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Let’s hope state Department of Education leadership is as avid in helping kids achieve academically as it has been in securing 4.6% to 6% pay raises for 21 of its top administrators. Just seven months ago, proposed raises (albeit higher than those OK’d last week) were shot down by public opposition.

Applying the 6% max, top pay would be $205,905 for deputy superintendents, $200,340 for assistant superintendents and $194,775 for complex-area superintendents. More transparency is needed on which top-level DOE leader is earning what — especially after DOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi last year created and filled two deputy superintendent slots without much openness.