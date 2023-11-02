comscore Off The News: What Lahaina survivors say they need | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: What Lahaina survivors say they need

  • Today
  • Updated 5:41 p.m.

Lahaina wildfire survivors need and want help with the financial recovery of their disaster-ravaged community, and perhaps more pressingly, with finding secure, longterm housing, according to a recent survey conducted by the state Department of Health. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Tourism returns to West Maui

Scroll Up