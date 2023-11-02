Off The News: What Lahaina survivors say they need

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lahaina wildfire survivors need and want help with the financial recovery of their disaster-ravaged community, and perhaps more pressingly, with finding secure, longterm housing, according to a recent survey conducted by the state Department of Health.

Two months after the Aug. 8 fire, 26% of households responding cited financial recovery as their greatest need; 24% cited permanent housing. More than half were living in temporary housing, either in hotels or doubled up with family or friends; many also reported moving more than once since the fire. Another heavy toll: 22% rated their mental health as poor or very poor.