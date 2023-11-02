Editorial | Off the News Off The News: What Lahaina survivors say they need Today Updated 5:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Lahaina wildfire survivors need and want help with the financial recovery of their disaster-ravaged community, and perhaps more pressingly, with finding secure, longterm housing, according to a recent survey conducted by the state Department of Health. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Lahaina wildfire survivors need and want help with the financial recovery of their disaster-ravaged community, and perhaps more pressingly, with finding secure, longterm housing, according to a recent survey conducted by the state Department of Health. Two months after the Aug. 8 fire, 26% of households responding cited financial recovery as their greatest need; 24% cited permanent housing. More than half were living in temporary housing, either in hotels or doubled up with family or friends; many also reported moving more than once since the fire. Another heavy toll: 22% rated their mental health as poor or very poor. Previous Story Off The News: Tourism returns to West Maui