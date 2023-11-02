comscore Editorial: City lags in efforts to expand rail use | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: City lags in efforts to expand rail use

  • Today
  • Updated 5:42 p.m.

Those of us rooting for Oahu’s rail to succeed have been frustrated by the lackluster ridership, yes — but also by the lack of creative efforts to generate buzz and sow more excitement to raise Skyline’s profile. Read more

