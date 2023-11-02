Editorial: City lags in efforts to expand rail use

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Those of us rooting for Oahu’s rail to succeed have been frustrated by the lackluster ridership, yes — but also by the lack of creative efforts to generate buzz and sow more excitement to raise Skyline’s profile.

After a rousing grand opening June 30-July 4 with free rides spurring some 40,000 riders, rail has retreated to the background, when more should be steadily done to show prospective riders the system’s many pluses. Building excitement — which equals future ridership — is what’s needed, as are practical enhancements to boost convenience and to help riders reach destinations.

The latest weekly ridership was at 21,755, an average of just 3,107 riders daily. It’s time for the city Department of Transportation Services (DTS) to make a concerted, inspired push to tell Oahu folks what they might not realize they would want to know about rail.

For example: That a senior citizen with a $45 annual pass for TheBus gets unlimited rides on both the bus and rail. That there are now three park-and-ride facilities, at rail stations at University of Hawaii-West Oahu (304 spaces); Honouliuli-Ho‘opili (344 spaces); and Halawa- Aloha Stadium (590 spaces). That the $7.50 one-day fare cap is a bargain for a daylong “holo holo” exploration of neighborhoods — an experience that would appeal to many residents and visitors alike.

There are drawbacks, of course. The route of this first operational segment of rail, from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium, is far from ideal. The stadium is, lamentably, now shuttered. All the more reason for the city and state to work together to foster events on the stadium grounds, such as family fun fairs or seasonal activities.

The East Kapolei terminus, meanwhile, sits in an arid field — a full mile from the Ka Makana Alii shopping mall. DTS does note that TheBus Route 46 offers frequent trips, every 10 minutes, connecting Skyline riders to Ka Makana Alii and beyond to the Villages of Kapolei, Downtown Kapolei and Kapolei Commons. Still, for rail day trippers looking at Ka Makana Alii as an endpoint destination, it seems a no-brainer for the mall or a Kapolei commerce organization to boost business with a complimentary shuttle or trolley. Soon.

DTS has extended rail operating hours for special events, such as the Megabon and Waipahu Street Festival in August, and will do so again this Saturday for the Taste of Waipahu, till 10 p.m.

But that’s minimalism. A full four months into rail’s first-phase opening, little promotional efforts are visible. DTS says it is pursuing new marketing and partnership opportunities to boost ridership, focusing on the second-phase opening and large employers, including the federal government. But Phase Two is still 1-1/2 years away.

Last week brought news that construction of that second segment — to Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the airport and Middle Street — is nearly complete. But due to federally mandated testing and trial runs, opening to passengers won’t be until mid-2025. This segment stands to be a game-changer, with potential to boost ridership with added convenience and desired stops for many more riders. The city must redouble efforts to accelerate the segment’s opening.

Also joining efforts should be elected officials from areas now served by rail — spanning Kapolei, University of Hawaii-West Oahu, Ho‘opili, Waipahu, Pearlridge to Halawa — to educate and encourage constituents about the possible benefits of riding rail. Getting familiar with the system and seeing its potential are important parts of changing transit habits, to eventually get more people out of their cars.

It’s not as simple as “build it and they will come.” The city must actively engineer rail’s success, for optimal use of this expensive project that’s costing $9.8 billion to build and $85 million yearly to operate. If it doesn’t start spreading the virtues of Skyline now — vigorously and continuously — don’t expect many others to hop aboard. Literally.

