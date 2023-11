Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii went 2-for-2 this week as Kaylee Shimizu and Jason Arcilla won their Battle Rounds on NBC’s popular talent show “The Voice.”

On Monday, Ewa Beach resident Shimizu, a 17-year-old Hawaii Technology Academy graduate, prevailed over Elizabeth Evans, 22, of Arlington, Texas, in their battle round performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 hit “Traitor.” The song was chosen by their coach, singer-songwriter John Legend, who had selected the two members of Team Legend to compete against each other.

When it was over, Legend and his fellow coaches — Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire — lavishly praised both contestants. Legend let the suspense build and then announced that Shimizu was the winner.

Twenty-four hours later, Arcilla, 34, a professional musician from Pukalani, Maui, came out the winner in battle round competition against Eli Ward, 21, of Waterloo, Ill. The two members of Team Gwen sang and danced a charmingly choreographed rendition of the 1970 Bread hit “Make It With You.”

McEntire and Legend said they gave the edge to Ward. Horan took awhile to make up his mind, and got some good-natured kidding from the other coaches, before saying that he “would lean a little more towards Jason.”

Stefani also seemed torn but finally said she was going to choose who she thought was ready now, and then told Arcilla that he had won the battle.

The competition’s knockout rounds start at 7 p.m. Monday.