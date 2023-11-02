Kokua Line: Can rental aid travel with firestorm survivor?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Can a Maui wildfire survivor who has been getting FEMA housing aid take that assistance with them if they are forced to relocate outside Hawaii because their job is not coming back (house and place of employment both burned down)?

Answer: The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it is possible for a Maui disaster survivor to receive housing assistance out of state, in any U.S.-governed location, but that approval (or not) depends on individual circumstances. It’s important for FEMA applicants and claimants to stay in touch with the agency for many reasons, including so that changing needs are taken into account, a spokesperson said.

Anyone who is receiving or wants to receive housing assistance from FEMA must keep their contact information up to date with the agency, because an initial two-month allotment of housing aid can be extended in three-month increments for up to 18 months, or longer in certain cases, the agency says. Extensions are not automatic.

As the Nov. 9 deadline to apply for FEMA aid nears, the agency emphasizes other key points:

>> Maui survivors who reported to FEMA that their homes were damaged by high winds but not by fire may now be eligible for FEMA aid. Those applications will be adjusted automatically. People who applied to FEMA but did not mention wind damage should call 800-621-3362 and update their application if such damage did occur.

>> All applicants and claimants for any type of FEMA aid must ensure the agency has their current contact information. Use the FEMA app if feasible, for direct access for your FEMA account, or you can visit a disaster recovery center in Lahaina (Civic Center gymnasium) or Kahului (University of Hawaii Maui College), go online to fema.gov/disaster/4724, or call 800-621-3362.

>> Follow up on any correspondence received from FEMA. A determination letter indicating that you need to submit more information is not the same as a denial. Don’t ignore the letter, reach out for help to understand the letter if needed; experts are available in person at the disaster relief centers on Maui.

>> People with insurance should apply to FEMA before the deadline, even if their insurance award is pending. Although FEMA cannot cover losses paid by other sources, Maui survivors who are underinsured may ultimately qualify for FEMA or other aid but must apply before the deadline.

>> Households led by a noncitizen may be able to apply for FEMA aid in the name of a child in the household who was born in the United States. Or, if the household is not eligible for FEMA aid, the agency can direct them to other assistance. Information and instructions are available in multiple languages.

>> Register by the deadline even if your application will be incomplete. Required documents can be provided later.

Q: Are Thanksgiving Day Mahalos only acceptable by email?

A: No, readers may submit Mahalo items (as well as questions, Auwes and E Kala Mai) by any of the methods listed at the bottom of the column. Email to kokualine@staradvertiser.com is the preferred method, because it is the most efficient.

Mahalo

On Halloween night, my car suddenly died on the middle of Kamehameha Highway in Waikele. I sat in the car for 15 minutes with my barking dog feeling helpless. When I called a tow truck in Mililani there was no response. A young man suddenly showed up and offered to help. Nothing worked; the car would not start. He and his brother finally found a way to coast down into one of the side streets. Then their father showed up and the three gentlemen worked for over an hour to get enough voltage into my battery to start the car. The father even drove my car home to Mililani so I won’t get stuck again and his two sons followed right behind! I wanted to at least get their names and phone number, but the father refused, saying, “Someday, you can do the same for someone,” and then he left. May God bless these three gentlemen doubly! Thank you so much! I am forever grateful! — T.O.

