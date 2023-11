Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has appointed Stacy Kealohalani Ferreira as the organization’s new ka pouhana/chief executive officer. Since 2019 she has served as budget chief of the Hawaii state Senate. She is a former executive strategy consultant and division director of extension educational services for Kamehameha Schools, where she also served as the trust coordinator for the Charles Reed Bishop Trust.

Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert, a Honolulu- based law firm, has announced that Matthew T. Evans has been appointed to the board of directors for Meritas, a global alliance of independent law firms that serves the legal needs of companies doing business in multiple markets. He has been involved with Meritas for over 10 years, holding several different roles and serving in multiple capacities, initially as the firm’s designated Young Lawyer Liaison then later as a member of the Meritas Young Lawyer Advisory Board.

