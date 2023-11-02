comscore Sentencing delayed in 2017 North Shore murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sentencing delayed in 2017 North Shore murder

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Convicted in the murder of Telma Boinville, Stephen Brown made an appearance Wednesday in the courtroom of Judge Rowena Somerville, who ruled Brown will be sentenced along with Hailey Dandurand at a future hearing.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Judge Rowena Somerville ruled Wednesday that Stephen Brown will be sentenced along with Hailey Dandurand in the murder of Telma Boinville.

A March 15 Hawaii Supreme Court opinion has resulted in the delay of sentencing for Stephen Brown, who was convicted in January of the vicious 2017 North Shore murder of 51-year-old Telma Boinville. Read more

