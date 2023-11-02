Sentencing delayed in 2017 North Shore murder

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Convicted in the murder of Telma Boinville, Stephen Brown made an appearance Wednesday in the courtroom of Judge Rowena Somerville, who ruled Brown will be sentenced along with Hailey Dandurand at a future hearing.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
