comscore UH Foundation launches $1 billion fundraising drive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

UH Foundation launches $1 billion fundraising drive

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 The University of Hawaii at Manoa will be one of the 10 UH colleges that will benefit from the money raised by the UH Foundation’s For UH • For Hawai‘i fund drive. People walk along McCarthy Mall on the UH Manoa campus.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    The University of Hawaii at Manoa will be one of the 10 UH colleges that will benefit from the money raised by the UH Foundation’s For UH • For Hawai‘i fund drive. People walk along McCarthy Mall on the UH Manoa campus.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Rich Wacker, left, University of Hawaii Foundation board of trustees chair, was on hand Wednesday at the UH RISE building to launch the For UH • For Hawai‘i fundraising campaign for the university’s 10 campuses. With Wacker were David Lassner, UH president; Tim Dolan, UH vice president for advancement and UH Foundation CEO; Walter A. Dods Jr., For UH • For Hawai‘i campaign chairman; and Karla Zarate-Ramirez, UH Foundation vice president for development.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rich Wacker, left, University of Hawaii Foundation board of trustees chair, was on hand Wednesday at the UH RISE building to launch the For UH • For Hawai‘i fundraising campaign for the university’s 10 campuses. With Wacker were David Lassner, UH president; Tim Dolan, UH vice president for advancement and UH Foundation CEO; Walter A. Dods Jr., For UH • For Hawai‘i campaign chairman; and Karla Zarate-Ramirez, UH Foundation vice president for development.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“We believe this historic campaign will elevate UH to its greater potential as a world-class university and provide a solid foundation for Hawaii’s future.”</strong> <strong>Walter A. Dods Jr.</strong> <em>For UH • For Hawai‘i campaign chairman</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    “We believe this historic campaign will elevate UH to its greater potential as a world-class university and provide a solid foundation for Hawaii’s future.”

    Walter A. Dods Jr.

    For UH • For Hawai‘i campaign chairman

The University of Hawaii Foundation on Wednesday launched the public phase of an ambitious $1 billion fundraising campaign aimed at support for students, UH research, Native Hawaiian stewardship, sustainability, Hawaii’s workforce, community engagement and innovation and entrepreneurship. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Stacy Kealohalani Ferreira and Matthew T. Evans

Scroll Up