Wildfire named Hawaii's top hazard in new report | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Wildfire named Hawaii’s top hazard in new report

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

Hawaii has an updated plan to reduce disaster hazard risks statewide, though it was almost entirely produced before the Aug. 8 Maui wildfire that killed at least 99 people and destroyed Lahaina town. Read more

