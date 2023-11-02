Chaminade wins; HPU, Hawaii Hilo lose

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Greta Corti finished with 18 kills and Leilani Ama had 43 assists as the No. 15 Chaminade volleyball team beat Biola 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19 on Wednesday in La Mirada, Calif. Read more

Greta Corti finished with 18 kills and Leilani Ama had 43 assists as the No. 15 Chaminade volleyball team beat Biola 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19 on Wednesday in La Mirada, Calif.

Ajack Malual recorded 14 kills, three aces and 3.5 blocks, and Lizanyela Lopez added 10 kills for the Silverswords (25-3, 13-3 PacWest).

Juliana Van Ommering had 11 kills for the Eagles (14-8, 10-5).

>> Marley Sandoval had nine kills, but Hawaii Pacific lost to Point Loma 25-16, 25-22, 25-20 in San Diego.

Savanna FauntLeRoy finished with 12 assists and Pua Beazley added 10 for the Sharks (3-17, 3-13 PacWest).

Torina Hommes recorded 12 kills for the Sea Lions (18-4,15-0).

>> Isabella Hadaller had 14 kills, but Hawaii Hilo fell to Westmont 21-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-21 in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Emerson Reinke recorded 37 assists for the Vulcans (10-13, 7-8 PacWest).

Sara Krueger had 16 kills for the Warriors (10-12, 7-8).

UH’s Irei tied for 12th, 3 shots back of lead

Hawaii’s Kolbe Irei is tied for 12th after shooting a 6-under-par 66 in Wednesday’s second round of the Kapolei Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course.

Irei, who started the round tied for 28th, is at 9-under 135. He is three shots behind co-leaders Tony Hendricks of Loyola Marymount and Kyle Dougherty of UC San Diego.

The Rainbow Warriors are tied for 11th after shooting a 275. Hawaii is at 556, which is 16 strokes behind leader Loyola Marymount in the 19-team event.

Vulcan women No. 6 in West rankings

The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team came in at No. 6 in the NCAA Division II West regional rankings, released Wednesday.

The Vulcans (10-2-1, 6-2 PacWest) wrap up the regular season against Azusa Pacific on Saturday and Chaminade on Nov. 12.

The top six teams in the West will qualify for the NCAA D-II tournament.

The champions of the PacWest, California Collegiate Athletic Association and Great Northwest Athletic Conference will earn spots in the top six with three other teams earning at-large bids.

Point Loma was ranked No. 1 in the West region.

UH will have 2 pairs at beach event

The Hawaii beach volleyball team will have two pairs at the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach National Championships to be held Friday to Sunday in Huntsville, Ala.

The Rainbow Wahine’s Kaylee Glagau, a two-time All-American, and Julia Thelle will form one team, and Jaime Santer and Pani Napoleon comprise the other.

There will be 64 teams in the women’s competition.

The format ensures that all pairs will play each of the three days.