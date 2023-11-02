comscore Chaminade wins; HPU, Hawaii Hilo lose | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade wins; HPU, Hawaii Hilo lose

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.

Greta Corti finished with 18 kills and Leilani Ama had 43 assists as the No. 15 Chaminade volleyball team beat Biola 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19 on Wednesday in La Mirada, Calif. Read more

