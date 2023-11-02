Best in the OIA, No. 1 Kahuku and No. 2 Mililani, to settle it

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The mystery is peaking for No. 1 Kahuku and No. 2 Mililani.

While elimination games and league titles are at stake this weekend, the top two teams in the OIA Open Division — and the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 — are on an unusual journey. For the first time in years, the two powerhouse programs did not meet during the regular season.

The league’s modified, blended schedule created an ungodly number of 50- and 60-point blowout games between Open and Division I teams. It also created this: a showdown for the OIA Open crown and the likely top seed in the upcoming First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships.

For all the massive offensive output by the two teams this season, defense is where Kahuku (10-1 overall) has built its climb into national prominence.

“This is the big test because Kahuku’s defense has always been disciplined and hard-nosed. That’s why they’re winning all those championships,” Mililani coach Rod York said. “Everything is off defense and special teams and, of course, offense. Everything is based off a short field.”

Much of the same is true for Mililani (9-1 overall) and a defensive unit that dominated its pool during the regular season. The Trojans did enough to outlast No. 3 Campbell last week, 55-37. The shift from Campbell’s pass-heavy attack to Kahuku’s balanced offense is on.

“They’ve got a two-headed monster. We’ve got to stop the run game,” York added. “They’ve got weapons, so we’ve definitely got to try and stop their offense.”

Quarterback Tagovailoa-Amosa’s football life has been wondrous in the year since he departed from a backup role at Kapolei to the starting position with the two-time Open Division state champions at Kahuku. Running the offense in last week’s 49-7 win over his former team in the OIA semifinal round is another feather in his hat.

“Tuli (Tagovailoa-Amosa), he’s dangerous now. A dual threat quarterback who can run and throw,” York said.

Tagovailoa-Amosa scored the winning TD run against Bosco.

Running back Va‘aimalae Fonoti has looked every bit the classic Kahuku tailback on inside runs, toss sweeps and everything in between. The mastery of Kahuku’s offensive line over the past three seasons, lining up in every conceivable formation from jumbo to five-wide to the I, is almost unfair.

Kahuku’s No. 8 position in the MaxPreps national rankings hasn’t seemed to alter the core of its day-to-day grind.

“We are where we want to be at this point in the season. Healthy and peaking at the right time,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said.

Mililani’s depth at wide receiver has not been truly stopped during this nine-game win streak.

“Some teams, they just target certain guys. We just target the open guy. It’s about reads,” York said. “It helps our kids move on to the next level and be more prepared. Kenzie (McKenzie Milton), Dillon (Gabriel). That’s what they did.”

Kini McMillan has 32 touchdown passes with just three interceptions, numbers that haven’t been easily reproduced since Tua Tagovailoa had 33 TDs and three picks as a sophomore at Saint Louis in 2014.

McMillan’s mastery of York’s system isn’t perfect yet, according to the longtime coach. The statistics say McMillan is real close. He is 157-for-228, a 68.9-percent completion rate. Tagovailoa’s ’14 season: 163-for-236, 69.1 percent.

McMillan has passed for 2,351 yards, or 10.3 yards per attempt. Tagovailoa had 2,571 yards, or 10.9 per attempt in ’14.

McMillan’s passer rating so far this season: 199.16. Tagovailoa in ’14: 204.18.

Saint Louis’ 2014 team had a tough schedule that included a 63-47 loss to Mililani, a 63-14 loss to St. John Bosco, and the old-school ILH slate of Punahou, Kamehameha, ‘Iolani, Damien and Pac-Five. A version of today’s blended schedule in the OIA.

Like Mililani in 2023, Saint Louis was largely regarded as the second-best team in its league. The Crusaders finished second after a 35-28 loss to Punahou in the playoffs.

Mililani began the season with a nonconference 21-14 loss to Punahou, and has scored at least 37 points in every game. Campbell has its best defensive unit in years, but couldn’t cool down the mighty Trojan offense. Mililani might need its best performance to overcome Kahuku. Maybe a perfect game. Kahuku is still aglow in its low-key way about the 30-23 win over defending national champion St. John Bosco in September.

“The resilience our team had by overcoming a devastating defeat the week before, to regroup and defeat St. John Bosco, what a statement win,” Carvalho said. “That exhibited our hearts and mana as a team.”

The defeat was a 55-8 rout by Mater Dei over Kahuku. Recently, St. John Bosco beat Mater Dei. Bishop Gorman is now the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps rankings.

“We haven’t played our best football yet. We’re looking forward to the challenge with Kahuku. They have great coaching. They play with great heart. We’ve got to execute better,” York said.

Two dominant defenses may tilt the game into a low-scoring battle, but between McMillan and Tagovailoa-Amosa, clutch plays will probably make the difference.

“This will be Kini’s first playoff game against Kahuku,” York said. “You can’t prepare for us or Kahuku or Punahou at practice. The defenses are difficult with speed, pressure and coverage. When you get to the game, it’s mostly trying to adjust and it’s tough. A lot different.”

Kahuku has seen all it can of McMillan in the film room.

“He can run and throw the ball efficiently,” Carvalho noted. “He’s built line a linebacker, but has all the traits and tool of a quarterback. Great arm and vision, and great legs to run and extend plays.”

The quest for an OIA and state-title three-peat has been tremendous even though Kahuku may have had more talent in 2021 and ’22. This group has learned well from those leaders and playmakers.

“We have to believe that we will win. Mililani is going to make plays, stop us or even be beating us, but we need to believe that no matter what, we will win the game,” Carvalho said.

The Trojans are just about worn out by being in Kahuku’s shadow since week one.

“Our whole team, we feel like we’ve been overlooked,” York said. “It’s extra motivation for us.”

OTHER PLAYOFF GAMES

ILH D-I Championship

‘Iolani vs. Damien

At Radford, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

When Damien routed ‘Iolani three weeks ago, the Monarchs snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Raiders that dated back to 2017. That season, Damien beat ‘Iolani twice as Marcus Faufata-Pedrina amassed for a combined 590 yards and seven TDs as a passer and runner.

Damien (7-3, 5-1 ILH D-I/D-II)unlocked ‘Iolani’s defense on Oct. 14 with a 69-35 win behind 213 yards and six TDs by junior running back Sylas Alaimalo. The Raiders (6-2, 5-1 ILH D-I/D-II) won the first matchup on Sept. 22, 63-56. With a state-tournament berth at stake, it wouldn’t be surprising to see both teams make personnel adjustments.

Game breakers like Taniela Taliauli, playing exclusively on defense this fall, could see snaps on offense at his old wide receiver position. Alaimalo, who was a standout linebacker in previous years, could line up on defense. Anything is possible in what has been one of Hawaii’s most exciting and entertaining football rivalries.

‘Iolani, winner of one state title in D-I and eight state crowns in D-II, has not missed the state tournament since 2015.

OIA Division II final

Roosevelt vs. Kaimuki

At Mililani, Friday, 5 p.m.

The Rough Riders and Bulldogs qualified for Division II state-tournament berths last week in dramatic fashion. Roosevelt stopped Kaiser’s 2-point conversion attempt down the stretch at Cougar Stadium. Kaimuki went to Bino Neves Stadium and rallied past the previously unbeaten Chargers, 35-28.

Kaimuki quarterback Iosefa Letuli had the clutch performance of his young life, rushing for a school-record 287 yards on 35 attempts, scoring three TDs. He also completed four of his 11 pass attempts for 32 yards and another TD.

The Bulldogs’ transition from a wide-open, aggressive attack by air to ground-and-pound paid off. In their previous matchup, Pearl City won, 34-27, late in the regular season. Letuli attempted 28 passes that night, while the Bulldogs ran the ball just 22 times in defeat.

At 6-5, 235 pounds, Letuli figures to be a magnet for Roosevelt’s defense. In their early-season matchup, Roosevelt limited Letuli to 41 rushing yards and 96 passing yards in a 28-13 win over the Bulldogs.

Roosevelt’s balanced offense has thrived with Ioane Kamanao at QB (1,657 passing yards, 20 TDs). Kalei Akiona (440 rushing yards, five TDs) has led the backfield while Kamanao finds room to run (239 rushing yards, two TDs). Xavier Beares (two TDs) and Taimane Souza-Fautanu (four TDs) also provide depth.

Three Rough Riders have at least 30 receptions: Keawe Davis (34, 535 yards, seven TDs), Souza-Fautanu (35, 481, five) and Jahsiah Souza-Armstead (33, 478, three).

OIA Division I final

Waipahu vs. No. 9 Farrington

At Mililani, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Defending OIA Division I champion Waipahu is peaking on time. The early-season struggles have built the fortitude of the Marauders. who have won five of their last six games.

Sophomore QB Elijah Mendoza was sharp in a 37-21 playoff win over Leilehua last week, using the width and depth of the field. Eric Stephens’ scintillating season at WR (52 catches, 1,016 yards, 13 TDs) doesn’t mean the Marauders lack creativity. Coach Bryson Carvalho’s scheme gets plenty of touches for Jayden Chanel (50 receptions, 686 yards, 10 TDs) and versatile Tai Aipia-Barrett (31, 530, four).

Chanel tossed a beautiful 37-yard TD to Stephens last week, while Aipia-Barrett is well-schooled in operating the muddle-huddle in Waipahu’s PAT setups.

Farrington has been a force with a formidable O-line

OIA Open Third Place

No. 6 Kapolei vs. No. 4 Campbell

At Roosevelt, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Elimination games have a way of going full-tilt. This OIA third-place game in the Open Division has a state berth is on the line between neighboring rivals. Campbell and Kapolei were placed in different pools in this season’s revamped OIA Open scheduling format, making this the first battle with each other this season.

Campbell’s tenacious front seven, which had 10 sacks against Punahou a month ago, has the task of containing Kapolei’s athletic QB, Liatama Amisone. The junior has passed for 2,224 yards and 32 TDs, and rushed for 995 yards and 13 more TDs.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes will face an elite QB in Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.

The Campbell southpaw has passed for 3,224 yards and 32 TDs. He is 222-for-343 (64.7 percent) with eight interceptions. The Sabers remain explosive even without Tana Togafau-Tavui, who could return from a knee injury if Campbell qualifies for the state tournament.

OPEN DIVISION STATISTICS

PASSING

Player, team C A I Yd TD

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Camp. 222 343 8 3,224 32

Kaunaoa Kamakawiwoole, St.L 201 318 14 2,476 19

Kini McMillan, Mililani 157 228 3 2,351 32

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 143 243 7 2,224 32

Ty McCutcheon, Punahou 140 210 4 2,166 18

Tayden-Evan Kaawa, Moanalua 98 207 16 1,330 13

Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa, Kahuku 73 107 2 941 15

Jevin Bolos-Reyes, Kamehameha 28 44 2 613 7

Maximum Kahalawai-Sapigao, Wn. 51 113 3 490 2

Sitani Suguturaga, Kahuku 21 28 2 363 5

RUSHING

Player, team Att. Yds TD YPC YPG

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 94 995 13 10.6 99.5

Vaaimalae Fonoti, Kahuku 99 799 12 8.1 99.9

Nakoa Kahana-Travis, Mililani 77 625 9 8.1 69.4

Moe Passi, Kamehameha 104 524 9 5.0 65.5

Keola Apduhan, Saint Louis 95 469 9 4.9 52.1

Chase Camarillo, Kapolei 70 455 6 6.5 50.6

Reeno Teo, Kapolei 38 351 1 9.2 50.1

James Steffany-Flame, Camp. 54 350 8 6.5 31.8

Alika Idica, Waianae 88 346 2 3.9 38.4

Dayton Kuhiiki, Waianae 72 326 1 4.5 46.6

RECEIVING

Player, team Rec. Yds TD YPC YPG

Kaina Kamohalii, Kapolei 61 1,183 16 19.4 118.3

Titan Lacaden, Saint Louis 84 1,020 13 12.1 113.3

Astin Hange, Punahou 40 780 6 19.5 97.5

Rusten Abang, Campbell 43 646 3 15.0 71.8

Rowen-Ray Bucao, Campbell 39 592 7 15.2 59.2

Davyn Joseph, Mililani 23 514 9 22.3 64.3

Onosai Salanoa, Mililani 30 513 6 17.1 64.1

Zayden Alviar-Costa, Campbell 35 501 7 14.3 45.5

Diezel Kamoku, Kahuku 33 498 7 15.1 62.3

Zion White, Punahou 24 490 7 20.4 61.3

DIVISION I STATISTICS

PASSING

Player, team C A I Yd TD

Elijah Mendoza, Waipahu 119 199 5 1,787 24

CJ Villanueva, ‘Iolani 140 178 1 1,726 25

AJ Tuifua, Damien 101 154 8 1,711 23

Hanohano Plunkett, Leilehua 126 214 12 1,559 14

Romeo Ortiz, Kailua 108 217 10 1,263 10

Afi Togafau, Radford 105 176 6 975 8

Kanoa Torres, Nanakuli 109 205 11 866 6

Joshua Manu, Waipahu 41 67 1 650 5

Nai Kalauokaaea, Castle 49 110 6 569 2

MJ Moreno, Farrington 39 83 3 468 2

RUSHING

Player, team Att. Yds TD YPC YPG

Sitani Mikaele, Farrington 160 1,144 16 7.2 143.0

Cole Northington, Leilehua 205 1,059 11 5.2 105.9

Sylas Alaimalo, Damien 91 810 10 8.9 162.0

Christian Asinsin, Nanakuli 138 625 8 4.5 78.1

Ikaika Quidashay, Kailua 81 470 2 5.8 52.2

Ezekiel Totten, Castle 87 361 3 4.1 60.2

Romeo Ortiz, Kailua 58 346 6 6.0 34.6

Camren Flemister, Leilehua 56 320 4 5.7 35.6

Wendell Harrison, Radford 62 299 3 4.8 49.8

Hiki Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo, Aiea 34 282 3 8.3 47.0

RECEIVING

Player, team Rec. Yds TD YPC YPG

Timothy Arnold, Leilehua 63 1,050 10 16.7 105.0

Eric Stephens, Waipahu 52 1,016 13 19.5 112.9

Jayden Chanel, Waipahu 50 686 10 13.7 76.2

Kekame Kane, Iolani 38 603 10 15.9 120.6

Dayton Savea, Damien 33 552 9 16.7 92.0

Tai Aipia-Barrett, Waipahu 31 530 4 17.1 58.9

Jacob Sullivan, Radford 43 480 4 11.2 60.0

Aizek Kaanoi, Kailua 41 458 4 11.2 57.3

Nalu Chinen-Zablan, Damien 23 423 4 18.4 70.5

Keon Preusserr, ‘Iolani 32 412 5 12.9 68.7

DIVISION II STATISTICS

PASSING

Player, team C A I Yd TD

Trey Dacoscos, Pearl City 194 325 9 2,362 29

Iosefa Letuli, Kaimuki 142 245 3 1,888 18

Ioane Kamanao, Roosevelt 115 207 6 1,657 20

Sean Connell, Kaiser 120 229 13 1,429 11

Jude Weber, Kalaheo 82 192 13 1,193 7

Kynan McCartney, Kalani 77 169 8 1,022 8

Emey Abilla, Waialua 85 173 11 990 7

Colten Amai-Nakagawa, Pac-Five 60 111 7 443 2

Iosua Sefo, McKinley 18 48 7 226 1

Mana Ka’io, McKinley 18 46 3 205 0

RUSHING

Player, team Att. Yds TD YPC YPG

Iosefa Letuli, Kaimuki 133 678 10 5.1 67.8

Sonny Iaea, Kalani 134 604 7 4.5 75.5

Dillon Reis, Kaiser 101 575 6 5.7 82.1

Seth Miller, Pac-Five 111 497 4 4.5 99.4

Kalei Akiona, Roosevelt 109 440 5 4.0 40.0

Makoakai Fierro, Waialua 122 414 5 3.4 51.8

Sean Connell, Kaiser 97 403 10 4.2 44.8

Marcus Sasaki, Kalaheo 107 396 3 3.7 56.6

Mana Lale-Saole, McKinley 113 351 1 3.1 50.1

Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook, Kaim. 89 326 4 3.7 54.3

RECEIVING

Player, team Rec. Yds TD YPC YPG

Keagan Lime, Kaiser 58 767 9 13.2 85.2

Jeremiah White, Kaimuki 54 760 10 14.1 76.0

Jayvie Arellano, Waialua 35 546 5 15.6 68.3

Kamalu Jordan, Kalaheo 28 539 4 19.3 77.0

Keawe Davis, Roosevelt 34 535 7 15.7 66.9

Silas Soberano, Kalani 26 490 4 18.8 70.0

Keaton Tomas, Pearl City 33 483 4 14.6 69.0

Taimane Souza-Fautanu, Roos. 35 481 5 13.7 53.4

Jahsiah Souza-Armstead, Roos. 33 478 3 14.5 59.8

Jesse Shinagawa, Kaiser 40 447 1 11.2 49.7

STANDINGS

ILH

Open Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Punahou 4-0 1.000 134 41 7-2 .778 317 150

Saint Louis 2-2 .500 116 108 4-5 .444 243 293

Kamehameha 0-4 .000 45 146 4-5 .444 203 224

Division I

‘Iolani 5-1 .833 279 153 6-2 .750 338 186

Damien 5-1 .833 321 166 7-3 .700 461 315

Division II

Pac-Five 3-2 .600 64 73 4-2 .667 78 86

———

Saint Louis I-AA 4-3 .571 174 168 5-4 .556 208 251

Kamehameha I-AA 2-5 .287 87 195 2-5 .287 87 195

Punahou I-AA 0-7 .000 71 242 0-7 .000 71 242

OIA/D1 A Standings

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Kahuku 6-0 1.000 215 34 10-1 .909 403 136

Campbell 5-1 .833 268 61 8-3 .727 460 193

Farrington 4-2 .667 184 133 6-2 .750 241 157

Leilehua 3-3 .500 119 137 5-6 .455 244 249

Aiea 1-5 .167 60 171 2-7 .222 107 218

Moanalua 1-4-1 .250 85 223 1-7-1 .167 125 387

Nanakuli 0-5-1 .083 64 236 1-6-1 .188 144 303

OIA/D1 B Standings

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Mililani 6-0 1.000 375 32 9-1 .900 519 96

Kapolei 5-1 .833 272 115 8-3 .727 430 269

Waipahu 4-2 .667 277 185 5-4 .556 363 306

Kailua 3-3 .500 129 201 5-5 .500 205 259

Waianae 1-4 .200 76 164 1-8 .111 91 325

Radford 1-5 .183 68 300 1-7 .125 96 387

Castle 0-5 .000 49 246 1-5 .167 66 159

OIA Division II standings

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Pearl City 7-0 1.000 204 119 8-1 .889 274 166

Roosevelt 5-2 .714 179 96 7-3 .700 278 178

Kaiser 5-2 .714 149 110 5-4 .556 196 162

Kaimuki 4-3 .571 280 161 5-5 .500 253 286

Kalani 3-4 .429 122 106 4-4 .500 150 112

Waialua 2-5 .286 135 160 3-6 .333 166 214

Kalaheo 2-5 .286 161 174 2-5 .286 161 174

McKinley 0-7 .000 19 223 0-8 .000 19 252