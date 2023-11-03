comscore 5 Questions: Elizabeth Pickett, of Hawaii wildfire group | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
5 Questions With ... | Editorial

5 Questions: Elizabeth Pickett, of Hawaii wildfire group

  • Today
  • Updated 8:10 p.m.
  • RONIT FAHL/SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Elizabeth Pickett is Co-Executive Director of Hawai’i Wildfire Management Organization, which provides outreach, education and technical assistance, project implementation, and research focused on proactive and collaborative wildfire prevention, mitigation and post-fire recovery in Hawaii and the Pacific.

​​How does the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) work with communities and government to address wildfire dangers? Read more

