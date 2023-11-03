5 Questions: Elizabeth Pickett, of Hawaii wildfire group

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

​​How does the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) work with communities and government to address wildfire dangers?

In partnership with all fire and forestry agencies across the state, HWMO has developed Hawaii-specific wildfire plans, educational resources and programming to support a diversity of sectors and communities of practice. We have become the hub for wildfire education, technical assistance and collaborative working groups to reduce risk. We co-lead the Firewise Communities program with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife, assisting communities at the neighborhood level to become wildfire-prepared. We also co-founded and co-lead a project called the Pacific Fire Exchange with University of Hawaii Cooperative Extension to pursue and share the best available fire science information with land managers and fire responders across Hawaii and the Pacific.

What should happen in and around Lahaina specifically to mitigate future fire risks?

First and foremost, we need to build back safer. Many communities across the nation and world who experience destructive fires relax codes and rush to build in order to get folks back in their homes. This rush is completely understandable. However, our friends, family and neighbors deserve safe homes and subdivisions. This includes building materials that resist ignition, subdivision designs that have adequate fire access and egress, adequate water infrastructure. We can’t set our communities and firefighters up to inherit the devastating consequences of unsafe materials and design, no matter how much faster or cheaper it is on the front end. A lot of work has been done by partners across the country to show that building and designing safer does not have to be cost-prohibitive or take longer.

What should we do to mitigate wildfire risks on Oahu’s hot spots?

Many areas of Oahu have high fire risk, from Waianae and the Leeward Coast to North Shore to Hawaii Kai. Under the right conditions, anywhere can burn. However, some areas have drier conditions and more frequent human-caused ignitions. People living and working in these areas can work on reducing sources of ignition, managing vegetation within communities and on the lands adjacent to neighborhoods, protecting sensitive natural resources and cultural sites, and limiting access to trails and natural areas during high fire risk conditions, since wildfires often start wherever people have access.

What makes for effective fire management?

First of all, firefighting is the last line of defense. Effective fire management happens when everyone takes responsibility for their role in protecting against fires. Everyone from residents and community leaders to farmers, ranchers, elected officials, businesses and developers all influence fire outcomes. It will take us all knowing our role and doing our part to be safe.

I encourage and invite those who are interested in working within their community to participate in the Hawaii Firewise Communities program, which provides structure and support to neighbors who want to take action together. It starts with a hazard assessment, and your neighborhood team will take that and make an action plan. Over time, a real difference can be made as more and more neighbors get involved and help with risk reduction projects.

At the policy level, our county fire departments and DLNR all need greater capacity to carry out their responsibilities. We need more accountability from those who own large tracts of land who refuse to manage their vegetation, and more support for land stewards who want to do more but also struggle with capacity limitations. We need to make it possible for people to make a real living doing work in conservation, agriculture or wildfire prevention and risk reduction. There are win-wins to be had if we want them. For instance, using animals to graze unmanaged lands reduces fire fuels and supports food security. Building greenspace around a community protects the community, provides firefighter access, and can be a park or greenbelt.

How can individuals or households assess their risk and protect themselves?

Only 1% of fires in Hawaii are started by lava or lightning. The rest are started by people, mostly by accident. The top causes of fires in Hawaii are vehicles, sparking equipment, campfires and barbecues, and fireworks. These are preventable with a little bit more caution and humility.

It is all of our responsibility to put campfires and BBQs out cold. Avoid driving or pulling over on dry grass. Use equipment that may spark only when it is cool, not windy, and where there is no dry vegetation around. Fireworks are also a major cause of accidental wildfires — attending public shows are a better way to enjoy them.

Next, protect your home and yard. Wildfires don’t only travel along the ground and spread through direct flame contact. They also send embers out that are carried in the wind. These can land anywhere and start new fires. Hydrated, maintained vegetation, homes and yards cleared of dead and dry debris, and transitioning to noncombustible building materials (concrete, rock or metal instead of wood, etc.) go a long way in reducing risk and resisting ignition.

Check out Hawaii’s Ready, Set, Go! Wildfire Action Guide for more information.

Finally, everyone should make and practice their evacuation plan, and have their go-bag ready well in advance of an emergency. Remember to plan for safety of your pets, too. Please also include neighbors who may need assistance in your own planning, as well.

BONUS QUESTION

Large, dry fallow fields have been cited as a wildfire risk. What can be done about this?

Actively manage them, period. There are so many options that reduce wildfire risk. We can weed-whack or clear fuel breaks, use domesticated animals to strategically graze areas. We can farm it, develop it — the list goes on and on. We can’t just let it sit there.

THE BIO FILE

>> Position: Co-executive director, Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization

>> Other titles: Vice president of the Big Island Wildfire Coordinating Group; helped co-found the Pacific Fire Exchange project to develop and connect fire and land management science and practice

>> Education: Masters degree, Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies; bachelors degree, University of California, Berkeley.

>> Outside interests: Kitesurfing, painting, sharing time with family