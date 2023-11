Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The settlement of the Campbell High School girls softball’s Title IX lawsuit was good news for the girls in Hawaii.

Important things to note: Title IX assures girls and women equal opportunities in education, not just sports but in academics. Because the lawsuit was brought against Campbell High, the relief is aimed at Campbell High, but all public schools that receive state and federal funds should pay attention and start taking recommended Title IX actions.

Among the requirements of the settlement were a seven-year compliance plan and a hotline that students can use to anonymously report incidents that violate Title IX guidelines and protect students who speak up. Before that can be implemented, students and their parents need to know what rights they have, what guidelines exist, and whom to call.

I was disappointed this important local story with national implications was covered by The New York Times, but not by a local reporter who could talk to Hawaii’s Department of Education, Board of Education, Hawaii State Teachers Association, schools and complex officials.

Amy Monk

Hawaii Kai

