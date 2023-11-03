Editorial | Letters Letter: Fireworks on Halloween ruin night, pose dangers Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Some neighbors and I were ready to celebrate Halloween, just as we have for years. We prepared treats and then sat outside with our real jack-o’-lanterns to wait for the trick-or-treaters. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It was a lovely night in Mililani. Some neighbors and I were ready to celebrate Halloween, just as we have for years. We prepared treats and then sat outside with our real jack-o’-lanterns to wait for the trick-or-treaters. They came, but also came a series of 10-each aerial fireworks, which seemed to be just overhead of our cul de sac while kids were walking by. What are these law-breakers thinking? We just recovered from a night of cinders and the smell of burning vegetation. The place is bone dry. I reported it to 911 twice, but heard no sirens. Does anyone care? Something must be done! Marilyn B. Lee Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: City lags in efforts to expand rail use