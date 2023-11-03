Letter: Fireworks on Halloween ruin night, pose dangers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Read more

It was a lovely night in Mililani.

Some neighbors and I were ready to celebrate Halloween, just as we have for years. We prepared treats and then sat outside with our real jack-o’-lanterns to wait for the trick-or-treaters.

They came, but also came a series of 10-each aerial fireworks, which seemed to be just overhead of our cul de sac while kids were walking by.

What are these law-breakers thinking? We just recovered from a night of cinders and the smell of burning vegetation.

The place is bone dry.

I reported it to 911 twice, but heard no sirens. Does anyone care?

Something must be done!

Marilyn B. Lee

Mililani

