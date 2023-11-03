Letter: History is history, there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The other day I heard someone say, "You want to be on the right side of history." It doesn't work that way.

The other day I heard someone say, “You want to be on the right side of history.” It doesn’t work that way.

There is no “right” or “wrong” side of history. There is history. Then they say, “Well, that is just your truth.” There is no “your” truth. There is truth. Maybe that’s what’s wrong: Nobody wants to hear history or truth.

James Pritchett

Kailua

