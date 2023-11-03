Editorial | Letters Letter: History is history, there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The other day I heard someone say, “You want to be on the right side of history.” It doesn’t work that way. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The other day I heard someone say, “You want to be on the right side of history.” It doesn’t work that way. There is no “right” or “wrong” side of history. There is history. Then they say, “Well, that is just your truth.” There is no “your” truth. There is truth. Maybe that’s what’s wrong: Nobody wants to hear history or truth. James Pritchett Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: City lags in efforts to expand rail use